Holcomb says he's focused on last years as Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing...
Indiana legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs
The Indiana Department of Child Services needs to increase rates for foster families and pay stipends for children in kinship care. More money is needed to develop a proposed 12,000 acre technology park in Boone County. These requests for funding continued to filter in this week as the state begins...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically reduce reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
Kathryn Ann ‘Kay’ Chase
Kathryn Ann “Kay” Chase, 77 of West Point passed away at 5:32 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Kay was born Sept. 18, 1945, at Lafayette, daughter of the late Morris and Lucille Ritchie Brunton. She married Jack E. Chase on May 1, 1965, in St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Lafayette. Jack survives.
