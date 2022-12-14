Read full article on original website
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Mercy is in short supply -- at least for nowClay Kallam
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley welcomes 2 new faculty members
UC Berkeley welcomed two new members to its faculty in August. Hidetaka Hirota, an associate professor of history specializing in 19th-century U.S. immigration law and policy, was hired in July 2022 and Xiongtao Dai, an assistant professor of biostatistics for Berkeley Public Health, took his position in August. Hirota’s expertise...
Daily Californian
The Bigger Picture project: Berkeley study researches impacts of arts-based health education program
A recent study from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health showed an arts-based youth program was effective in promoting health education and student engagement. The study focused on the impacts of The Bigger Picture, or TBP, project, a health program for youth using spoken word poetry in an online format, according to assistant research professor at the School of Public Health Hannah Thompson.
Daily Californian
Berkeley Unified students plant Miyawaki forest at Berkeley Technology Academy
Students from Sylvia Mendez Elementary School planted a Miyawaki forest at the Berkeley Technology Academy, the fourth of its kind within the Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD. Miyawaki forests such as the ones planted on BUSD campuses help to increase biodiversity, reduce the impact of air pollution and lower...
Daily Californian
UC Regents meeting halted by protests, UCLA approved to join Big 10
The December UC Board of Regents Health Services Committee meeting was disrupted within five minutes by UAW 2865 and SRU protesters. The committee meeting was originally slated to hold 30 minutes of public comment, then discuss UC Davis Health’s strategy, the University of California Health’s ongoing research into long COVID-19 and UC Health’s affiliation with organizations that have policy-based restrictions on care.
Daily Californian
People's Park: What happened in 2022
For a brief moment, People’s Park was a park this year. People’s Park has been a point of controversy within the Berkeley community as campus seeks to build housing on the park, while activists work to preserve its historical and environmental importance. The park has been contentious since its founding as a space for gathering, activism and protest in 1969, according to People’s Park community member Lisa Teague.
Daily Californian
Power outage affects thousands of Berkeley, Oakland residents
A power outage in Berkeley affected 5,066 PG&E customers Wednesday evening, according to PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi. The outage began at 9:59 p.m., but power was restored at 10:58 p.m. 335 of the affected customers reside in Oakland; the remaining customers were located in Berkeley, Guidi said. Guidi noted that...
Daily Californian
Seong-Jin Cho’s moving artistry illuminates, ravishes Zellerbach Hall
Seong-Jin Cho’s airline may have lost the luggage carrying his concert suit on the way to Berkeley, but the world-class pianist was no less dazzling on the stage of Zellerbach Hall. Clad in a sheepish smile and a white button-up on the night of Dec. 8, Cho offered an apologetic explanation that sparked laughter and applause in equal measure, coated in excitement for his anticipated program.
