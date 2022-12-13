Mama Mia! Some 40,000 pounds of meatballs rolled onto I-95 in Virginia when two tractor trailers crashed early Friday morning, officials said. The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the interstate in Greensville County shortly before 12:30 a.m., Virginia state police confirmed to WAVY. According to investigators, a tractor trailer driven by Al Stenford ran off the road and then smashed into a guardrail when Stenford over-corrected himself. The rig jackknifed, causing the trailer to detach. Another tractor-trailer, also traveling southbound, then unavoidably crashed into it. It took the local fire department more than two hours to free the driver of the second tractor-trailer from the wreckage, WAVY reported. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Petersburg with only minor injuries. The crash caused traffic to shut down in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 until 4:30 a.m. Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.

