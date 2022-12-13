Read full article on original website
BBC
Man charged with murder of 'caring' grandad in Oldbury
A man has been charged with the murder of a "caring" grandfather in Oldbury. Simon West, 51, was found with head injuries after being assaulted in Wolverhampton Road at about 17:40 GMT on 10 December. He died in hospital on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said. Arslan Farooq, 24, from Erdington...
BBC
Man jailed for killing teen sister in holiday row
A man who choked his teenage sister to death after they had an argument while on holiday in north Wales has been jailed for five years. Amanda Selby, 15, from Greater Manchester, died from crush injuries to her neck inflicted by her brother Matthew. It happened at the Ty Mawr...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
New York Post
Meatballs spill onto Virginia highway after tractor-trailers crash
Mama Mia! Some 40,000 pounds of meatballs rolled onto I-95 in Virginia when two tractor trailers crashed early Friday morning, officials said. The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the interstate in Greensville County shortly before 12:30 a.m., Virginia state police confirmed to WAVY. According to investigators, a tractor trailer driven by Al Stenford ran off the road and then smashed into a guardrail when Stenford over-corrected himself. The rig jackknifed, causing the trailer to detach. Another tractor-trailer, also traveling southbound, then unavoidably crashed into it. It took the local fire department more than two hours to free the driver of the second tractor-trailer from the wreckage, WAVY reported. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Petersburg with only minor injuries. The crash caused traffic to shut down in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 until 4:30 a.m. Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.
BBC
Portsmouth: Man arrested over rape of woman who asked for help
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked after asking for directions. Police said the woman, in her 40s, had been walking along Northern Parade, Portsmouth, on 17 August between 01:00 and 02:00 BST. She asked a man unknown to her for directions. He...
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
Idaho student murders: Mother Kristi Goncalves describes 'sleepless nights'
The mother of one of four Idaho students murdered in November says she's had "sleepless nights" as fears mount that the case will go unsolved. Kristi Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was found stabbed to death on 13 November, along with Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen. Over a month since...
BBC
Skipper died trying to save overboard deckhand
The skipper of a prawn trawler died after trying to save a deckhand who had fallen overboard, accident investigators have said. The incident happened in June last year when the boat, Reul A Chuain, was off the Isle of Eigg while headed for Mallaig on the west Highland coast. The...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Paraglider Martin Dyer died doing what he loved, says daughter
A former footballer who died in a paragliding accident told his family "if I die, at least I die doing what I love", his daughter has said. Martin Dyer, 55, from Rhewl in Denbighshire, died after a crash near Annecy in the French Alps last July. Beth Woolford, one of...
BBC
Atatiana Jefferson: Ex-US officer guilty of killing woman in bedroom
A former US police officer who shot dead a woman in her bedroom has been found guilty of manslaughter. Aaron Dean faces up to 20 years in prison over the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her home in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2019. He pleaded not guilty to...
BBC
Selby: Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner three times
A man from North Yorkshire who stabbed his former partner has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Rafal Rekowski, from Selby, had threatened and strangled his victim before stabbing her three times. At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying an offensive weapon. In...
BBC
West Midlands Police arrests 100 suspected car thieves
Police in the West Midlands have arrested more than 100 suspected car criminals in the past three months in a crackdown on vehicle crime. Just under 50 have now been charged with criminal offences. Some have been jailed and others await sentence. A specialist vehicle crime taskforce was set up...
BBC
Investigator attitudes to rape vary greatly - report
Police force investigators display "great variability" in their attitudes towards sexual offending, according to an independent report into four police forces. It also found some officers displayed "a culture of disbelieving" victims. But it said "green shoots of change" were evident. The Metropolitan Police, one of the forces involved, said...
BBC
My brother's killing made me want to help others
Jen Douglass was 22 when her younger brother Paul was stabbed to death at a house party. "It's the most horrific thing a person can go through," Jen says. "My whole life changed," she told BBC Scotland. At the time of her brother's death in 2011, Jen was studying dance...
