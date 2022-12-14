ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasilla, AK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Alaska lawmaker takes stand in case over Oath Keepers ties

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker took the stand Wednesday in a case alleging his ties to the far-right group Oath Keepers disqualifies him from holding office. Republican Rep. David Eastman said he believed he remained a member of the group, saying he had not heard anything from the Oath Keepers about his membership in some time. Eastman was asked if he had made any public statements that he was resigning or renouncing his membership, to which he replied: “I have not made such a statement.”
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals

An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post.  It is not...
NOME, AK
The Associated Press

Alaska gov unveils budget plan, touts carbon sequestration

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday proposed a dividend for residents from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund in line with a formula that lawmakers haven’t followed in years and said he intends to pursue carbon sequestration as a “promising” potential source of new state revenue. The Republican, who last month became the first Alaska governor since 1998 to win back-to-back terms, outlined a budget plan he said was intended for people to “discuss logically and not emotionally. That’s why you don’t see large reductions, you don’t see large additions. This is a budget that I think we can work off of.” During his first year in office, Dunleavy proposed steep cuts and made vetoes that prompted public outrage and fueled a recall attempt against him. That recall effort ended last year, with the gubernatorial election looming. The governor said he listened to Alaskans on issues they thought were important, such as schools, transportation, roads and the yearly dividend, traditionally paid with earnings from the state’s oil-wealth fund — the Alaska Permanent Fund.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy