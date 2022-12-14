JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday proposed a dividend for residents from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund in line with a formula that lawmakers haven’t followed in years and said he intends to pursue carbon sequestration as a “promising” potential source of new state revenue. The Republican, who last month became the first Alaska governor since 1998 to win back-to-back terms, outlined a budget plan he said was intended for people to “discuss logically and not emotionally. That’s why you don’t see large reductions, you don’t see large additions. This is a budget that I think we can work off of.” During his first year in office, Dunleavy proposed steep cuts and made vetoes that prompted public outrage and fueled a recall attempt against him. That recall effort ended last year, with the gubernatorial election looming. The governor said he listened to Alaskans on issues they thought were important, such as schools, transportation, roads and the yearly dividend, traditionally paid with earnings from the state’s oil-wealth fund — the Alaska Permanent Fund.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO