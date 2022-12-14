Read full article on original website
Alaska lawmaker takes stand in case over Oath Keepers ties
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker took the stand Wednesday in a case alleging his ties to the far-right group Oath Keepers disqualifies him from holding office. Republican Rep. David Eastman said he believed he remained a member of the group, saying he had not heard anything from the Oath Keepers about his membership in some time. Eastman was asked if he had made any public statements that he was resigning or renouncing his membership, to which he replied: “I have not made such a statement.”
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
Alaskan Deer Hunter Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself After Dropping A Deer
Hunting in Alaska is not for the faint of heart. I mean, the worst thing that can happen hunting for whitetail in Illinois is you fall out of the tree stand. In Alaska, you have to be worried about bears snatching your kill, and possibly, your life. 19-year old Trenton...
Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals
An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post. It is not...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped object
A Washington witness at Vancouver reported a late-night encounter with a disc-shaped object that may have transmitted a telepathic message at about 1 a.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project
The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
Montana Supreme Court considers whether advanced practice nurses can provide abortions
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in Weems v. State, a case that will decide whether advanced practice registered nurses can legally provide abortions in Montana, or whether the Legislature has a broad ability to regulate a nurse’s scope of practice currently overseen by a professional medical board.
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended...
Alaska gov unveils budget plan, touts carbon sequestration
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday proposed a dividend for residents from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund in line with a formula that lawmakers haven’t followed in years and said he intends to pursue carbon sequestration as a “promising” potential source of new state revenue. The Republican, who last month became the first Alaska governor since 1998 to win back-to-back terms, outlined a budget plan he said was intended for people to “discuss logically and not emotionally. That’s why you don’t see large reductions, you don’t see large additions. This is a budget that I think we can work off of.” During his first year in office, Dunleavy proposed steep cuts and made vetoes that prompted public outrage and fueled a recall attempt against him. That recall effort ended last year, with the gubernatorial election looming. The governor said he listened to Alaskans on issues they thought were important, such as schools, transportation, roads and the yearly dividend, traditionally paid with earnings from the state’s oil-wealth fund — the Alaska Permanent Fund.
Study: Alaskans pay more for professional licenses
(The Center Square) - Alaskans who pay for certification or licensure as required for their work are spending less time on average but are also paying almost twice as much as their counterparts in other states, a newly-released national study occupational licensing shows.
