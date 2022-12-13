Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gatesville Messenger
Hometown Angels makes a difference in the lives of children
“Hometown Angels” began as a dream and collaboration of three Gatesville women some 21 years ago. Lorri McDaniel, Michele Holden, and R’Lue Gribble saw the need to make a difference in the lives of children during the holidays. Each year, a tree is placed at Rancher’s Steak House...
Gatesville Messenger
Brooke Renee Loveday-McCrone February 26, 1970 – December 5, 2022
On Monday December 5th, 2022, Brooke Reneé Loveday-McCrone passed away. Brooke was born on February 26th, 1970, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brooke is survived by her husband of 15 years Joe McCrone; mother, Susan Smith and husband, Dwayne of Gatesville; father, Richard Loveday and wife, Delores, of Sandy Valley Nevada; sister, Pam Williamson and husband, Byron, of Amarillo; and brother, Brad Loveday and wife, Shana, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gatesville Messenger
City approves street renaming policy
The Gatesville City Council approved a street renaming policy and procedure during its Dec. 13 meeting, ending a months-long process. Council member Claude Williams proposed renaming Mill Street in honor of Carver School, a historically Black school in Gatesville which served generations of local residents. City Manager Bill Parry said the city did not have a formal process for renaming streets, and he worked with the city attorney and got input from Council members on what the policy should include.
Gatesville Messenger
Superior achievement in Spotlight
In another tip of the cap to the Gatesville High School varsity volleyball team's best showing in a decade, members of the team were honored on Dec. 12 during the Student Spotlight presentation at the Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting. "Before the start of the 2022-2023 school...
Gatesville Messenger
GISD aces FIRST score again
Another year, another perfect score on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) for the Gatesville Independent School District. While superior ratings on the statewide educational accountability ranking have become a habit for the school district, it is not something to be taken for granted, Superintendent Barrett Pollard said during the Dec. 12 board meeting.
Gatesville Messenger
County identifies flood mitigation priorities
Coryell County leaders, working in partnership with Natural Resources Solutions (NRS) consultants, have identified several projects to enhance the safety of the community and will submit grant applications in hope of getting state or federal funding for those improvements. Members of the Coryell County Commissioners Court are seeking to address...
Gatesville Messenger
Dispatch
The following is a breakdown of activity reported through dispatchers during the period of December 12 - 14. While there were many calls to the dispatcher, this is a partial list of more significant activity. Persons are reminded that only emergency calls should be made to 9-1-1, while all other calls to the police department should be made to 865-2226 or to the Sheriff’s office at 865-7201.
Gatesville Messenger
Hornets wallop West, improve to 14-1
Gatesville raced to a 24-6 first-quarter lead and led 50-17 at the half en route to an 83-36 win over West on Tuesday in Gatesville. The Hornets (14-1) swarmed the over-matched Trojans from the opening tip and ripped of a 20-2 run to turn a 4-2 advantage into a 24-4 advantage just before the end of the quarter.
Gatesville Messenger
Anita McLearen February 1, 1950 – December 10, 2022
Anita McLearen, age 72, of Oglesby, also known as “Nene,” passed over to Heaven on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Oglesby, with Bro. Aaron Tyler officiating. Interment will follow at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby.
Comments / 0