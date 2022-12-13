Related
Gatesville Messenger
Superior achievement in Spotlight
In another tip of the cap to the Gatesville High School varsity volleyball team's best showing in a decade, members of the team were honored on Dec. 12 during the Student Spotlight presentation at the Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting. "Before the start of the 2022-2023 school...
Gatesville Messenger
James H. Morris, Jr. October 25, 1936 – August 5, 2022
James H. Morris, Jr., age 85, of Gatesville, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. James was born on October 25, 1936, in Haltom City. He was the son of the late James H. Morris, Sr., and Theda Leora Porter Morris. James was raised by his grandparents, the late Willard and Mabel Porter. He went to school in Birdville. James joined the U.S. Navy and spent twenty years serving his country. James and Peggy Griffin were married on June 7, 1960, in Brewton, Alabama.
Gatesville Messenger
Brooke Renee Loveday-McCrone February 26, 1970 – December 5, 2022
On Monday December 5th, 2022, Brooke Reneé Loveday-McCrone passed away. Brooke was born on February 26th, 1970, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brooke is survived by her husband of 15 years Joe McCrone; mother, Susan Smith and husband, Dwayne of Gatesville; father, Richard Loveday and wife, Delores, of Sandy Valley Nevada; sister, Pam Williamson and husband, Byron, of Amarillo; and brother, Brad Loveday and wife, Shana, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gatesville Messenger
City approves street renaming policy
The Gatesville City Council approved a street renaming policy and procedure during its Dec. 13 meeting, ending a months-long process. Council member Claude Williams proposed renaming Mill Street in honor of Carver School, a historically Black school in Gatesville which served generations of local residents. City Manager Bill Parry said the city did not have a formal process for renaming streets, and he worked with the city attorney and got input from Council members on what the policy should include.
Gatesville Messenger
Dispatch
The following is a breakdown of activity reported through dispatchers during the period of December 12 - 14. While there were many calls to the dispatcher, this is a partial list of more significant activity. Persons are reminded that only emergency calls should be made to 9-1-1, while all other calls to the police department should be made to 865-2226 or to the Sheriff’s office at 865-7201.
Gatesville Messenger
County identifies flood mitigation priorities
Coryell County leaders, working in partnership with Natural Resources Solutions (NRS) consultants, have identified several projects to enhance the safety of the community and will submit grant applications in hope of getting state or federal funding for those improvements. Members of the Coryell County Commissioners Court are seeking to address...
Comments / 0