What Are the Secret Ingredients for Happiness?
Happiness is not just an outcome of success but it's actually a factor to create success. Happiness has been researched extensively and we can influence our own level of happiness. Factors that increase happiness include choosing to be generous and kind, practicing gratitude, cultivating strengths, and meditation. Millions of people...
How to Handle the Uncertainty That Comes With Relationships
Everything except this very moment is uncertain. It can be difficult to feel the anxiety that comes with acknowledging the uncertainty in your relationship. You’re wasting a lot of head space and energy trying to know what the future holds. Everything except this very moment is uncertain. When you...
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
Let’s talk about trusted sources
When it comes to vaccine resources and information many people can be hesitant to believe what they hear from other people. Knowing where to turn when a person has questions, concerns, or wants general knowledge is essential. Read on to learn more about places to go for trusted information, and sources they may not be the best to reach out to.
How to Handle Holiday Stress
A recently released survey showed that 31 percent of adults expect to feel more stressed during these holidays compared to last year. Prioritizing taking care of ourselves and managing holiday stress in healthy ways through the holidays is important. Social obligations can quickly become overwhelming. Be aware of your limitations...
Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners
For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.
All Is Calm, All Is Bright: Navigating the Holidays with Chronic Conditions
The holidays can be an especially challenging and stressful time for family, friend, and co-worker relationships. Combined with societal pressure for gathering and giving, and the uneasy ebb and flow of chronic conditions, it can also be a season of overwhelm, triggers, and flares. It doesn’t have to be. This time of the year can also be an opportunity to reflect on our personal rules of engagement and recommit to the behaviors and practices that support our self-worth and well-being.
Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?
People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
How To Be Persuasive With Your Body Language
Whether we realize it or not, we all try to be persuasive. Follow these four body language hacks to be more persuasive.
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
How to protect your mental health this holiday season: Tips to avoid conflict
Holidays can be a great time to reunite and reconnect with our loved ones, however as much as we want to have the perfect holidays at home, sometimes we should be prepared and prioritize our mental health. Here are some tips to protect ourselves from stress and anxiety...
Study searches for link between prenatal care and postpartum depression
Becoming a mother is life-changing and can be so exciting, however, for some new moms, the birth of a child can also negatively impact their mental health. Researchers hope that by focusing on and prioritizing a mother’s mental health care during pregnancy they may be able to reduce the risk of postpartum depression or alleviate some symptoms. The study will be conducted by University of Denver psychology professors who are currently recruiting 900 women to participate. The five-year study will include mental health counseling to pregnant women as part of the prenatal care they’re receiving at Denver Hospital, a partner in the study.
