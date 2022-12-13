Becoming a mother is life-changing and can be so exciting, however, for some new moms, the birth of a child can also negatively impact their mental health. Researchers hope that by focusing on and prioritizing a mother’s mental health care during pregnancy they may be able to reduce the risk of postpartum depression or alleviate some symptoms. The study will be conducted by University of Denver psychology professors who are currently recruiting 900 women to participate. The five-year study will include mental health counseling to pregnant women as part of the prenatal care they’re receiving at Denver Hospital, a partner in the study.

1 DAY AGO