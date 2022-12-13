Wrapping the Year with Songs

If you grew up anytime between the 1960s and the 1980s, then you are no doubt familiar with the extensive and peculiar world of Rankin/Bass. The production company dominated the holiday special genre for over 20 years, churning out a dozen animated adventures for the Christmas season alone. And while Rankin/Bass closed up shop in 1987, many of their specials are still holiday staples in the 21st century–which means that you still know about all this wonderfully weird world if you grew up in the ’90s or even the ’00s! In fact, Rankin/Bass has the honor of producing what are very...

10 DAYS AGO