IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The preliminary investigation shows the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department were chasing a car southbound on Route 45 when the driver lost control near 1190 North Road. The car crossed the center line and hit a northbound SUV and a northbound pickup truck. The car then spun out and flipped several times before coming to a rest on the west side of the road. A fourth car received a flat tire after it drove over debris.

IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO