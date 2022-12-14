Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Photo of the Day | December 17, 2022
St. Joseph - SJO's Kaytlyn Baker makes a huge effort to dribble past Mahomet-Seymour's Savannah Orgeron down the baseline during their 2nd Annual Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament game on November 17. The three-sport senior for the Spartans was held scoreless as St. Joseph-Ogden fell to the 34-29 to the Bulldogs on the final day of the tournament.
Barber and Mboyo-Meta lead Tigers in conference win over visiting Danville
URBANA - It took 34 months, to the day, for the Urbana girls basketball program to finally post a win on their home court at Oscar Adams Gym. A week ago Thursday, after holding visiting Danville to just eight first-half points, the Tigers (2-4) posted a 40-24 win over the Vikings.
saturdaytradition.com
Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown emotionally discuss bowl game decision
Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown made it official Saturday that both players are heading for the 2023 NFL Draft. In order to begin preparing for the draft, both star defensive backs will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. On Saturday, Illinois held a press conference with both players addressing the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Nursing Hosts Winter Pinning Ceremony
DANVILLE – Nine women currently working as Licensed Practical Nurses were celebrated Thursday, December 15, for completing the Associate Degree of Nursing with a pinning ceremony. The graduates also are invited to walk in the College Commencement Ceremony in May, 2023. The Danville Area Community College Nurse Pinning Ceremony...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
WAND TV
Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
Stolen Salvation Army red kettle found in Urbana, returned to organization
The kettle was found in an Urbana dumpster recently. The Salvation Army says they’re happy to have to back.
WAND TV
Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
WTHI
Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
fordcountychronicle.com
Suspected arson at Buckley home leads to police chase, fatal crash
BUCKLEY — A suspected arson at a home in Buckley led to a police chase Monday in Iroquois County involving the home’s owner, who was killed when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz head-on into a Rantoul woman’s Jeep, causing that woman’s death, as well, authorities said. The...
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
Second teen charged in connection to deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month. Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts […]
Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
WCIA
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Iroquois County
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The preliminary investigation shows the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department were chasing a car southbound on Route 45 when the driver lost control near 1190 North Road. The car crossed the center line and hit a northbound SUV and a northbound pickup truck. The car then spun out and flipped several times before coming to a rest on the west side of the road. A fourth car received a flat tire after it drove over debris.
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
Champaign man arrested in drug bust, facing charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive. Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Attorney General Raoul’s Office Obtains 15-Year Prison Sentence for the Murders of Two Vermilion County Teens
THE FOLLOWING IS AN ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RELEASE. Camarion Halthon is the Second of Four Individuals to Be Sentenced for the Murders. Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office obtained a 15-year prison sentence in a murder prosecution involving the January 2021 shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, is the second of four individuals to be sentenced for the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.
Charleston woman accused of drug-induced homicide
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston woman is facing a charge of drug-induced homicide following an investigation into an overdose death. Kaddie Cox is accused of delivering a substance that she knew was fentanyl. The recipient of that fentanyl overdosed on Oct. 10 in the area of Division Street and Jackson Avenue. The investigation into […]
OurSentinel
Saint Joseph, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.http://www.oursentinel.com
Comments / 0