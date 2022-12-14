Read full article on original website
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect
Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver’s on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours. On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver’s, located at 8928...
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was last seen...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A wanted Red River Parish man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16. after a traffic stop in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Woodyard Drive when they stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Before the stop, deputies learned the vehicle license number had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
Texarkana Ar Police Arrest Suspect in December 4 Shooting Death
18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas is now in police custody after turning himself in on Tuesday afternoon December 13 at approximately 3 PM. He was wanted for an active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on their Facebook page, the...
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
3 teens wounded in Bossier City shooting facing charges
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three teens are facing charges after they get out of the hospital for their involvement in a shooting Wednesday night in Bossier City that left them wounded. Officers were called to Traffic and Berry Streets around 8:30 p.m. in response to multiple reports of...
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business
On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
$100,000 Bond Set for Woman Arrested for Abandoning/Endangering a Child
The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports that around 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down by a lady who said that she’d just found a little girl walking down College Drive. She was barefoot and had on only her pajamas – even though it was cold and wet outside. The four-year-old told them that she woke up and couldn’t find her mother, so she decided to go run down the road and find her. She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there.
El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to...
