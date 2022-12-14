Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
NHL
Thompson, Sabres defeat Coyotes for 3rd win in row
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tage Thompson scored for the third straight game and had two assists for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Saturday. Thompson has 25 goals this season, and 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in his past eight games....
NHL
Sabres acquire Cecconi from Stars
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Joseph Cecconi from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Oskari Laaksonen, the team announced Thursday. Cecconi, 25, is a native of Youngstown, New York and played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres prior to spending parts of two seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and a four-year career at the University of Michigan. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stars in 2015.
NHL
Sedlak released by Flyers after request, will play in Czech Republic
Forward placed on unconditional waivers, 'would rather be home with my family'. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the forward said he will return to play in his native Czech Republic. Sedlak had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 27 games...
NHL
Ullmark thrives with Bruins years after struggling with dad's alcoholism
It was a morning skate in the winter of the 2014-15 season, a year before the then-21-year-old goalie would leave Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan to join the Buffalo Sabres, and nothing was going right. Nothing on the ice -- certainly not that morning -- and little off it. "I was frustrated," he...
NHL
Bergeron's Message Helps Bruins Bear Down in Third
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery leaned over to Patrice Bergeron as time ticked away in the second period and told the Boston captain that the dressing room was his during the intermission. Boston's bench boss had said his piece after the first period - to no avail. As such, Montgomery felt...
NHL
Stars rally in 3rd period, cool off Ovechkin, Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin remained at 800 NHL goals when the Washington Capitals' five-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Ovechkin, who entered with a four-game goal streak, still trails Gordie Howe (801) by one for second on the...
NHL
Bruins celebrate Bergeron's 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony
Forward joined by family on ice, receives gifts from team to honor milestone. Before today's matchup with the Blue Jackets, the Bruins honored their Captain, Patrice Bergeron, for reaching 1000 career NHL points. 08:27 •. Patrice Bergeron had himself quite a Saturday. The Boston Bruins celebrated their captain for reaching...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
NHL
Ovechkin has Howe family support trying to become No. 2 all-time in goals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin remaining at 800 goals his past two games might prove to be serendipitous. The Washington Capitals left wing will try again for his 801st goal to tie Gordie Howe for second in NHL history against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSDET, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
The Jets have come a long way since they fell to the Minnesota Wild on November 23rd at Xcel Energy Center 6-1. Since that night, they have won five straight away from Canada Life Centre to improve their road record to 9-4-1, including last night's clinical 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents over the road win streak 25-10. They will look to extend their run in Seattle, a place where they shocked the Kraken with a 3-2 overtime decision.
NHL
Ducks Join Anti-Defamation League in Solidarity with Jewish Community
The Anaheim Ducks are proud to stand with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Orange County and Long Beach to Shine A Light on antisemitism this holiday season. ADL's Shine A Light coalition includes over 50 community allies, including organizations and corporations across the United States and Canada with the goal of bringing awareness to the discrimination and violence the Jewish community endures.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Preds Represent at World Juniors
Nashville Prospects Selected to Represent Their Home Countries and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. As the Preds prepare to host the Edmonton Oilers for the second and final time this season on Monday at Bridgestone Arena, get caught up on the latest happenings on and off the ice in Smashville:
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Flames
The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at SAP Center in San Jose for their second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. After last night's assist in Los Angeles, Erik Karlsson is one point away...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Devils 2
Picking up two big points, Florida improved to 15-13-4 in the standings. "We needed an effort like that," Reinhart said. "It's games like that that kind of get the ball rolling and momentum going in the right direction. Hopefully we can build off that." For a quick recap of the...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
Bruins top Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 18 games
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins extended their season-opening point streak at home to 18 games with a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Saturday. David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and David Krejci each had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for Boston (24-4-2), which is the fourth team in NHL history with 50 or more points through its first 30 games, joining the 1929-30 Bruins (51 points), San Jose Sharks (52 points in 2008-09) and Chicago Blackhawks (51 points in 2012-13).
NHL
Gaudet agrees to 3-year entry-level contract
The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet. Gaudet, a native of Saint-Ignace, New Brunswick, has played in 30 games with the Quebec Major Junior League's Chicoutimi Sagueneens this season, posting 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and a plus-9 rating.
NHL
CHL notebook: Canadiens prospect Mesar blossoming in OHL
Kitchener forward finds formula for success honing skills on North American ice. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Comments / 0