The Jets have come a long way since they fell to the Minnesota Wild on November 23rd at Xcel Energy Center 6-1. Since that night, they have won five straight away from Canada Life Centre to improve their road record to 9-4-1, including last night's clinical 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents over the road win streak 25-10. They will look to extend their run in Seattle, a place where they shocked the Kraken with a 3-2 overtime decision.

2 HOURS AGO