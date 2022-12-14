Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meghan Markle On Friendship With Beyoncé: “I Still Can’t Believe She Knows Who I Am!”
The two actresses first met back in 2019 at Disney’s premiere of “The Lion King.”. Every so often, Netflix unveils a new original series that takes the world by storm. While Tim Burton’s Wednesday is definitely one of those at the moment, another recent arrival is the Harry & Meghan docuseries. The first three episodes premiered earlier in December. Now, the latter half hit the streamer on Thursday (December 15), giving us further insight into the lives of the two former royals.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Allegedly Left Suicide Note
New reports indicate that the note references some of his struggles before his untimely death earlier this week. The world continues to react to the tragic passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. A new report from TMZ indicates that a suicide note was found at the scene of his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quincy Jones Posts Birthday Tribute For Late Mom Kim Porter
The singer-actor also shared a throwback photo of him hugging Kim Porter. Honoring his mother for what would have been her 52nd birthday, Quincy took to his Instagram Thursday to share how much he missed her since her 2018 death. Kim Porter passed away unexpectedly in her home with her cause of death listed as pneumonia.
hotnewhiphop.com
King Combs Says He’s Met Diddy’s New Baby
Sean Combs welcomed his seventh child, a little girl named Love, with Dana Tran earlier this year. The internet still has plenty of questions about Diddy’s new baby. However, it currently remains unclear when exactly they’ll have answers. Aside from announcing the arrival of Love Sean Combs on Twitter (and insisting that Yung Miami isn’t his side bitch), things have been relatively quiet regarding the matter for the new father.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Says He Gave Lil Baby His Address To Fight
The streamer claims that the Atlanta native doesn’t want the smoke. DJ Akademiks has been quite the trending topic over the past few days. As he continues to run his mouth on his Twitch streams, he’s not backing down when it comes to his recent beef with Lil Baby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch
You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Compares Megan Thee Stallion Case To Jussie Smollett
The New York rapper seems to question the validity of Megan Thee Stallion’s trial against her alleged shooter, Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion’s court case against her alleged shooter Tory Lanez took some wild turns in the courthouse. Amid missing witnesses, contradicting stories, and backtracked testimonies, Meg and Tory have both faced scrutiny and criticism for their accounts. However, the Houston rapper in particular reckoned with a lot of backlash to her experience and side of the story. 50 Cent is the latest to question Meg’s side, as he published a tweet comparing her to former Power star Jussie Smollett.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Admits He Feels “Guilt” Over Not Having Enough Time For Kids
The “Masked Singer” host also revealed that he feels “spread thin.”. Nick Cannon has expanded his family quite a bit over the past couple of years, but is now revealing that he feels guilty about not having enough time to spend with all of his children. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Margot Robbie “Barbie” Film Shares Teaser, Fans Think Dua Lipa Will Appear
The preview for the Greta Gerwig-directed project is seriously out of this world. If any actress has been booked and busy as of late, it’s Margot Robbie. The Australian starlet appeared in the Drake-produced Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington earlier this year. Additionally, she’s been preparing for the quickly approaching premiere of her upcoming Babylon project later this month.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deb Antney Claims Gucci Mane “Couldn’t Stand” Nicki Minaj
Deb Antney claims Gucci Mane did not like Nicki Minaj because she refused to sleep with him. Gucci Mane has one of the most legendary careers in hip-hop. Whether or not you like his music, he’s had a heavy role in shaping the current landscape of hip-hop. Though artists like Waka Flocka, Young Thug, and Migos came up under his wing, perhaps, one of his most notable protegés is Nicki Minaj. However, Wop wasn’t the biggest fan of the Young Money rapper, according to Deb Antney.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Duval Apologizes To Nick Cannon For Joking On Video About Baby Zen
Nick questioned the comedian about what he found funny about him speaking on his late infant son. His funny takes on pop culture often cause him to go viral, but this time, Lil Duval admits his wrongs. This week, Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott face an anniversary that no parent wants to see. It was on December 15 of last year when their five-month-old son, Zen Cannon, passed away from brain cancer. Cannon has spoken candidly about enduring such a loss, and he sat down with The Checkup with Dr. David Agus to explain how he has coped one year later.
