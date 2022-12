Boise State Football: Bush Hamdan Named Offensive Coordinator. The Broncos turn to an alum to replace Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator. A familiar name is at the helm. Boise State football had a big in-season turnaround on the gridiron in 2022, thanks in large part to former head coach and long-time offensive guru Dirk Koetter, who made clear his time as a top assistant would be limited. Now, the team has found his replacement.

