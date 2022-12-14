Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Papa Luigi restaurant will host a fundraiser for a family who lost their son in a hit and run
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Papa Luigi’s restaurant in Old Town will host a fundraiser on Tuesday, December 20th for the family of 17-year-old Nathan walker. Nathan Walker was killed after a vehicle hit him as he was walking home on southeast 136th street Monday evening. The person in the vehicle fled the scene— and now the family wants answers.
Lake City Police Department: Missing and endangered man
LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Police Department issued a missing persons report Sunday morning for Jeffrey Loureston Petush. He was last seen in the area of Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. Petush left the Facility around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department holds ‘Heroes and Helpers’ shopping event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department in partnership with Target took 16 children on a shopping spree as part of ‘Heroes and Helpers’. Each child received a $125 gift card to pick out anything they wanted for Christmas. Police officers say this is their...
mycbs4.com
Car hit by stray bullet in Lake City
Lake City — A car got hit by at least one bullet Tuesday night, Lake City Police said. At 8:45 PM officers responded to a call about damage from stray gun fire. A person said they heard gunfire behind their car, while driving on NE MLK Street. Police say they found two possible holes in the vehicle and "A spent and mushroomed projectile" inside.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department to host event to remember those who have fallen to gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is hosting “A Night of Compassion” on Friday. The event is meant to remember loved ones that have fallen to gun violence and to educate the public on the issue. GPD is hosting this event at the Clarence R. Kelly...
ocala-news.com
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
WCJB
Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
WCJB
Alachua Conservation Trust to host ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is hosting a ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South to the public on Friday. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Santa Fe River Preserve is a conservation project that began in 2011. The south portion of the preserve that is...
WCJB
‘We truly hoped that wouldn’t be the case’: Private investigators reveal details on Demiah Appling homicide
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab in Tallahassee confirmed the identity of human remains found in Gilchrist County. They identified the body as 14 -year-old Demiah Appling and agents are ruling her death a homicide. Last week, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding...
WCJB
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County has been ruled a homicide as tests confirm the identity of human remains found last week in Gilchrist County. The human remains found in Gilchrist County on Dec. 5 have been identified as missing teenager Demiah...
WCJB
Family and friends celebrated the life of an 18-year-old killed in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reichert House was full of more than 60 people celebrating the life of 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs. Who was shot and killed last Friday at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. “Cam was always someone that was always going to be there for you when you...
WCJB
Gainesville Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspected car burglar. Officers released a video of a man they say broke into numerous cars recently. He stole credit cards from many of the vehicles and used them the same morning at stores.
WCJB
No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
WCJB
Residents react to GPD’s report cards to reduce car burglaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many residents are upset about bright orange vehicle safety report cards left on cars and trucks throughout the city by Gainesville police. The cards are meant to encourage drivers to lock their doors and avoid leaving valuables in their cars during the holiday season. Gainesville PIO David...
WCJB
Head-on crash involving garbage truck leaves Live Oak man dead
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a garbage truck in Live Oak on Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say, just after noon, a pickup was headed north on County Road 49 southeast of Live Oak. South of 102nd Street the pickup truck collided head-on with a garbage truck headed south.
WCJB
Lake City Police investigate shooting incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pedestrian dies in collision
A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
WCJB
UF Health Shands doctors urge people young and old to get the flu vaccine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Doctors at UF Health Shands are urging people to get the flu vaccine as winter begins to set in, especially those children under 18. A surge of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory virus illnesses are sweeping across the country, leading to increased hospitalizations. But UF Health doctors...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rat infested Beverly Hills home to be demolished
A Beverly Hills rat-infested home that was the focus of an arrest earlier this month with multiple charges of animal cruelty and one of child neglect, is scheduled to be demolished before the end of the year. Citrus County government officials got an emergency order this week to demolish the...
Comments / 0