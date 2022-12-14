ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL



mycbs4.com

Car hit by stray bullet in Lake City

Lake City — A car got hit by at least one bullet Tuesday night, Lake City Police said. At 8:45 PM officers responded to a call about damage from stray gun fire. A person said they heard gunfire behind their car, while driving on NE MLK Street. Police say they found two possible holes in the vehicle and "A spent and mushroomed projectile" inside.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspected car burglar. Officers released a video of a man they say broke into numerous cars recently. He stole credit cards from many of the vehicles and used them the same morning at stores.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Residents react to GPD’s report cards to reduce car burglaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many residents are upset about bright orange vehicle safety report cards left on cars and trucks throughout the city by Gainesville police. The cards are meant to encourage drivers to lock their doors and avoid leaving valuables in their cars during the holiday season. Gainesville PIO David...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Head-on crash involving garbage truck leaves Live Oak man dead

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a garbage truck in Live Oak on Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say, just after noon, a pickup was headed north on County Road 49 southeast of Live Oak. South of 102nd Street the pickup truck collided head-on with a garbage truck headed south.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police investigate shooting incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pedestrian dies in collision

A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
LAKE CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rat infested Beverly Hills home to be demolished

A Beverly Hills rat-infested home that was the focus of an arrest earlier this month with multiple charges of animal cruelty and one of child neglect, is scheduled to be demolished before the end of the year. Citrus County government officials got an emergency order this week to demolish the...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL

