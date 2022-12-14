Read full article on original website
CBS 13 SPORTS: Imperial Valley soccer teams looking to advance in the Grossmont tournament
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers and Brawley Wildcats continued on today in the Grossmont Boys Soccer Tournament held at Mount Miguel High School. Brawley played against the Mount Miguel Matadors this morning and won 2-1. A penalty kick by Wildcats Victor Ramirez scored the winning goal. Brawley...
NBC 11 Sports: Seibel to step away, Cibola hoops steals two from Crims & Raiders soccer goes the OT distance
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While the Yuma Criminals stole the day with head coach Bo Seibel's resignation announcement, there were still plenty of games to get to on Friday night. Starting on the hardwood, the Cibola Raiders swept the night - beating the Yuma Criminals in both boys and...
NBC 11 Sports: Hawks and Kings soccer battles go down to the wire, Kofa hoops teams roll
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Several Yuma battles took the stage Thursday night. Some being decided in the final minutes, while other teams ran away with it early. It proved to be a fantastic night on the soccer pitch with the Gila Ridge Hawks and Kofa Kings meeting head-to-head on both boys and girls sides. Each of them coming down to one goal.
Kofa boys soccer gets back in win column after 1-0 win against Gila Ridge
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys soccer defeated Gila Ridge at home 1-0 on Thursday night. The Kings were looking to get back to their winning ways after a 1-0 loss at Cibola on Tuesday night. Kofa and Gila Ridge remained scoreless at the end of the first half,...
BREAKING: Bo Seibel resigns as Yuma Criminals head football coach
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-3 season for the Yuma Criminals football team, head coach Bo Seibel will walk away, leaving behind the program's best record in nearly three decades. The announcement came Friday evening after Seibel submitted his resignation to the school. After three years as the...
Friday Night Lights: Bo Seibel selected as Yuma Coach of the Year
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It took over a decade for the Yuma Criminals football program to record a winning season, dating all the way back to 2009. In 2022, new heights were reached for the Crims. In just his third year at the helm, Bo Seibel rallied the troops...
Prospect camp in Calexico
(KYMA, KECY) - A prospect camp from ages 13 to 18 will be taking place on Tuesday, December 20th from 9am to 1 pm. Calexico's own Amber Flores, softball coach at Seminole State College in Oklahoma will be evaluating players along with other college coaches . Soft players ages 6...
More freezing temperatures to start the weekend with warmer days on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As we go into our Friday night we will gradually clear out with our sky conditions and winds will be lighter than what we experienced this afternoon. A Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight tonight until 9 a.m. (MST) Saturday for portions of...
