Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

BREAKING: Bo Seibel resigns as Yuma Criminals head football coach

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-3 season for the Yuma Criminals football team, head coach Bo Seibel will walk away, leaving behind the program's best record in nearly three decades. The announcement came Friday evening after Seibel submitted his resignation to the school. After three years as the...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Friday Night Lights: Bo Seibel selected as Yuma Coach of the Year

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It took over a decade for the Yuma Criminals football program to record a winning season, dating all the way back to 2009. In 2022, new heights were reached for the Crims. In just his third year at the helm, Bo Seibel rallied the troops...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Prospect camp in Calexico

(KYMA, KECY) - A prospect camp from ages 13 to 18 will be taking place on Tuesday, December 20th from 9am to 1 pm. Calexico's own Amber Flores, softball coach at Seminole State College in Oklahoma will be evaluating players along with other college coaches . Soft players ages 6...
CALEXICO, CA

