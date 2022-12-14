Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud. Alexandria, Louisiana – A former accountant and financial director at architecture firm Barron, Heinberg, and Brocato in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $374,331.30 in compensation for wire fraud.

