ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

SQOM Christmas event

Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case. Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection to the death of Ronald Greene. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Wreaths Across America Alexandria National Cemetery

LSUA men's basketball defeats Texarkana, while Lady Generals fall to the Lady Eagles. LSUA men's basketball defeats Texarkana, while Lady Generals fall to the Lady Eagles. Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST. |. Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria plan to break ground on their new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility in downtown Alexandria within two years. LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced earlier this week that the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud

Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud. Alexandria, Louisiana – A former accountant and financial director at architecture firm Barron, Heinberg, and Brocato in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $374,331.30 in compensation for wire fraud.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry hosts toy and food giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, the Sonia Quarter Outreach Ministry hosted a toy and food giveaway for children in the Alexandria Housing Authority. The Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry was started in 2017, and in the past has put on events benefiting causes like cancer survivors, senior citizens and AIDS awareness.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Leesville schools released early due to water main break

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Schools in Leesville were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a water main break in the city. The incident has impacted all school campuses in Leesville. A boil advisory has also been issued throughout the city. We’re also told an AT&T...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Chick-fil-A seeking to open Opelousas location; here's where, when

Chick-fil-A is in negotiations to open a location in Opelousas near Interstate 49. The popular fast food chain is eyeing property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Over 1,500 wreaths laid at the Alexandria National Cemetery

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Wreaths Across America honored American veterans by laying wreaths on their graves at the Alexandria National Cemetery. Known as Wreaths Across America Day, every December the organization lays thousands of wreaths at cemeteries around the country. “It’s a chance to pay respect to them...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish

After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Wreaths Across America preparing to honor fallen vets ahead of Christmas

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Wreaths Across America, AMVETS and the Louisiana National Guard delivered wreaths to the Alexandria National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 15, ahead of Saturday’s wreath-laying ceremony. Ceremonies will also be held across the state and nation on Saturday at more than 3,000 memorial sites. The Wreaths...
PINEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy