New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New associates at Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett

Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett has added the following new associates. Rotolo Consultants of Slidell has made the following promotions in its executive and management team. Michael Rotolo, COO, will retain his role and assume the position of president. Brandt Martin, senior vice president of maintenance, will be promoted to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Northshore turns up the defensive pressure to knock off MLK, 53-39

Northshore held a slim two-point halftime lead against MLK Charter on Dec. 16. The Panthers needed a spark to get going, and they found it with a renewed defensive focus as Northshore held MLK to a single third-quarter basket en route to a 53-39 nondistrict victory. “We got our head...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans restaurants that closed in 2022, from big names to local classics

Any year will invariably bring a tally of restaurants that closed. This year's list of lost New Orleans restaurants feels especially harsh however. The reasons why restaurants shutter are as varied as the people behind our local, independent restaurants, because these businesses are run by individuals or families or small groups that come together with an idea. They are just as susceptible to everything that can happen to individuals and families and friends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Athena honors go to a Slidell power duo

Two Slidell women are making their mark in the community through their leadership skills and passion for service. Karen Vander, 52, and Kentrell Jones, 40, received accolades in October for their contributions to the Slidell area and beyond as recipients of the Athena International organization Leadership award and Young Leadership award, respectively.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

St. Claude Avenue bridge to close at night Sunday through Wednesday for gate work

The St. Claude Avenue bridge over New Orleans' Industrial Canal will be closed to vehicle traffic on four consecutive nights this week, beginning Sunday at 7 p.m. The Port of New Orleans said no vehicles will be allowed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., ending Thursday morning, while workers install new traffic gates. The closure affects all lanes of St. Claude in both directions between Poland Avenue and Reynes Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Odyssey Ball, ASH BASH,CBS Gala, VCC Foundation

For the gorgeously rendered Odyssey 2022 of the New Orleans Museum of Art, “To Your Heart’s Content” was the salute and First Horizon the sponsor. Dana and Tony Adams and Caroline and Murray Calhoun chaired the bash; Élan Artists presented Got Groove; Ralph Brennan Catering & Events at NOMA and Sazerac provided, in tasty turn, the food and libations; “Called to the Camera: Black American Studio Photographers” was the featured exhibition; The Times-Picayune, nola.com was the media sponsor; and, for the look of the levity, the names to know were Distressed Rentals & Revival, Roland Monteleagre of Urban Earth Studios and Susan Zackin of Z Event Company.
ESTELLE, LA
NOLA.com

Inspector general urges LaToya Cantrell not to rush New Orleans police chief selection

New Orleans Inspector General Edward Michel urged Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday to conduct a national search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's successor. In a letter to the mayor, Michel advised appointing an interim superintendent to take the reins when Ferguson leaves Dec. 22 and to serve during a broad call and vetting of candidates for the long-term police chief.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

