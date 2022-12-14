ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker, Ore. 69, Fruitland 65

Bishop Kelly 52, Jerome 51

Boise 71, Capital 70

Bonners Ferry 48, Sandpoint 44

Borah 36, Timberline 33

Caldwell 48, Vallivue 44

Deary 59, Timberline-Weippe 43

East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 82, Timberlake 76

Kamiah 51, Prairie 25

Lapwai 105, Clearwater Valley 34

Lewiston 72, Pendleton, Ore. 31

Melba 64, Cole Valley 52

N. Gem 43, Sho-Ban 39

New Plymouth 57, Ambrose 50

North Star Charter 74, Compass Public Charter School 48

Owyhee 76, Eagle 61

Parma 81, Vale, Ore. 78, OT

Payette 55, Ontario, Ore. 42

Potlatch 67, Genesee 24

Richfield 78, Mackay 41

Ridgevue 72, Columbia 51

Ririe 48, Malad 34

Sky View, Utah 77, Century 41

Skyline 64, Filer 51

Sugar-Salem 66, Snake River 52

Twin Falls 68, Burley 37

Watersprings 59, Challis 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Richardson's 12 points, 12 assists help Ducks beat Portland

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 12 points to go with a career-high 12 assists and Oregon beat Portland 78-56 on Saturday night. Richardson entered one away from 400 career assists and is the eighth player in the program with 400-plus. He also had three steals and is now two away from surpassing Luke Jackson’s 156 career steals for third all-time. Rivaldo Soares scored 16 points and Brennan Rigsby added 14 for Oregon (7-5). The pair combined for eight of the Ducks’ 12 3-pointers. Tyler Robertson scored 13 points, Alden Applewhite had 12 and Kristian Sjolund 11 for Portland (8-6).
PORTLAND, OR
