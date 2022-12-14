Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker, Ore. 69, Fruitland 65
Bishop Kelly 52, Jerome 51
Boise 71, Capital 70
Bonners Ferry 48, Sandpoint 44
Borah 36, Timberline 33
Caldwell 48, Vallivue 44
Deary 59, Timberline-Weippe 43
East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 82, Timberlake 76
Kamiah 51, Prairie 25
Lapwai 105, Clearwater Valley 34
Lewiston 72, Pendleton, Ore. 31
Melba 64, Cole Valley 52
N. Gem 43, Sho-Ban 39
New Plymouth 57, Ambrose 50
North Star Charter 74, Compass Public Charter School 48
Owyhee 76, Eagle 61
Parma 81, Vale, Ore. 78, OT
Payette 55, Ontario, Ore. 42
Potlatch 67, Genesee 24
Richfield 78, Mackay 41
Ridgevue 72, Columbia 51
Ririe 48, Malad 34
Sky View, Utah 77, Century 41
Skyline 64, Filer 51
Sugar-Salem 66, Snake River 52
Twin Falls 68, Burley 37
Watersprings 59, Challis 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
