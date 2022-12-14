Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker, Ore. 53, Fruitland 30
Bishop Kelly 57, Skyview 26
Blackfoot 52, Hillcrest 36
Cascade 34, Notus 24
Century 56, Highland 45
Clarkston, Wash. 45, Moscow 26
Filer 65, Preston 53
Homedale 44, McCall-Donnelly 41
Kendrick 63, Highland 12
Lewiston 58, Pendleton, Ore. 23
Mackay 43, Richfield 25
Nyssa, Ore. 56, New Plymouth 24
Payette 32, Ontario, Ore. 18
Post Falls 52, Mt. Spokane, Wash. 48
Potlatch 54, Genesee 44
Rigby 72, Idaho Falls 61
Ririe 49, Teton 42
Sandpoint 69, Bonners Ferry 47
Shoshone 41, Valley 35
Thunder Ridge 70, Skyline 51
Timberlake 77, East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 9
Weiser 61, Nampa Christian 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
