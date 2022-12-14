ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker, Ore. 53, Fruitland 30

Bishop Kelly 57, Skyview 26

Blackfoot 52, Hillcrest 36

Cascade 34, Notus 24

Century 56, Highland 45

Clarkston, Wash. 45, Moscow 26

Filer 65, Preston 53

Homedale 44, McCall-Donnelly 41

Kendrick 63, Highland 12

Lewiston 58, Pendleton, Ore. 23

Mackay 43, Richfield 25

Nyssa, Ore. 56, New Plymouth 24

Payette 32, Ontario, Ore. 18

Post Falls 52, Mt. Spokane, Wash. 48

Potlatch 54, Genesee 44

Rigby 72, Idaho Falls 61

Ririe 49, Teton 42

Sandpoint 69, Bonners Ferry 47

Shoshone 41, Valley 35

Thunder Ridge 70, Skyline 51

Timberlake 77, East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 9

Weiser 61, Nampa Christian 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

