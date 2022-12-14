ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwLBn_0jhrwwi200

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games.

“I think we’ve deserved more than we’ve had this year,” Bonino said. “They hung on a little bit at the end and they kept coming and coming. But it’s nice to get the win and it’s nice to contribute.”

Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season.

“It felt good,” Reimer said. “Obviously when you haven’t played in a while, sometimes the game feels fast. Sometimes you’re trying to break in a bit. But I felt pretty good.”

Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Coyotes, who were trying to match a season-high three-game winning streak. Karel Vejmelka stopped 30 shots.

“We find ourselves in a lot of these games,” Bjugstad said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t start off the way we wanted to do. We had some spurts there where we weren’t on the same page. I thought we were a little lackadaisical as an entire unit. It’s tough when you start off like that.”

The Sharks got off to a fast start, scoring twice in 62 seconds early in the first period.

Hertl started it when he deflected a point shot from Radim Simek past Vejmelka. Bonino made it 2-0 when he took a pass from Erik Karlsson in front and scored in his fourth consecutive game after going without a goal in his first 24 games this season.

The Coyotes cut it to 2-1 late in the period when Crouse scored on a two-man advantage.

Sturm scored his eighth of the season on a rebound midway through the second before Bjugstad cut it to 3-2 early in the third.

Arizona put heavy pressure on Reimer late but couldn’t get the equalizer.

“The first two periods we played in front of them all the time,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “We need to get it deep and create more chances and get pucks to the net and create traffic in front of the net. We didn’t do it for 40 minutes. It’s tough to win in that league, even if you have a great push.”

MILESTONE NIGHT

Sharks television play-by-play broadcaster Randy Hahn called his 2,000th regular-season game for the team. Hahn helped form the group Pro Hockey San Jose in the 1980s that helped bring an expansion team to the city in 1991. He started as a fill-in announcer that first year before taking over as the full-time voice of the team in 1993.

INJURY REPORT

While Reimer made his return for the Sharks, forward Alexander Barabanov missed the game with a lower-body injury. Noah Gregor went into the lineup in his place. ... Sharks F Luke Kunin left in the first period with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return.

Coyotes: Host the New York Islanders.

Sharks: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2 Saturday night, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss. Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida, which beat New Jersey for the fifth time in six meetings and improved to 4-1-0 in its last five visits to Prudential Center. Bobrovsky, making his sixth straight start, got his 343rd career victory and improved to 18-5-1 against the Devils. Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and John Marino also scored for the Devils, who are 0-4-1 on their current skid. Akira Schmid finished with 25 saves. Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:54 of the first period, finishing off a passing sequence with Aleksander Barkov and Ekblad.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Necas' OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games, topping the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves in his first outing since Dec. 1. The Stars had possession for most of the first two minutes of overtime before Necas took the puck almost the length of the ice. Svechnikov collected a rebound and fed Necas for his 13th goal of the season. “He made a great play back to me,” Necas said.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid a 5-1 beating on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Nicholas Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa, while Steven Stamkos picked up two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Lightning (20—9-1) extended their winning streak to five games. Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have now dropped three straight.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Rangers beat struggling Flyers 6-3 for 6th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K’Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shifted to Gustafsson registering the third hat trick by a defenseman in franchise history. “It’s not going to happen too often,” said Gustafsson, who had yet to score in his first 31 games this season since signing with Washington. “When you’re kind of feeling it, you just shoot the puck and tonight it went in.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Starting to Look Like Cup Contenders

I know it’s December and there’s still over half a season left to be played, but there’s something special about the Edmonton Oilers. It’s hard to put my finger on it, but they seem different this season over last in a good way. Yes, they’re losing games they should win, like the recent 4-3 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 15 at Rogers Place. And players such as Darnell Nurse are having bad nights, but overall as a team they seem more resilient, more focused than they have in the past two or three seasons.
The Associated Press

Richardson's 12 points, 12 assists help Ducks beat Portland

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 12 points to go with a career-high 12 assists and Oregon beat Portland 78-56 on Saturday night. Richardson entered one away from 400 career assists and is the eighth player in the program with 400-plus. He also had three steals and is now two away from surpassing Luke Jackson’s 156 career steals for third all-time. Rivaldo Soares scored 16 points and Brennan Rigsby added 14 for Oregon (7-5). The pair combined for eight of the Ducks’ 12 3-pointers. Tyler Robertson scored 13 points, Alden Applewhite had 12 and Kristian Sjolund 11 for Portland (8-6).
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy