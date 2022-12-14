Read full article on original website
Related
traverseticker.com
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
5 things to know about Michigan as a climate haven
In a warming world, Michigan stands out as a relative winner. With protection from the Great Lakes, Michigan will be spared from some of the worst effects of climate change, including extreme drought, intensifying hurricanes and wildfires.
Part of Michigan could become hot as Georgia summer. This is what it looks like by 2100.
With much of the continent’s fresh water and without the massive wildfires of the west or the hurricanes of the coasts, Michigan is ideally situated to evade the worst of climate change. But temperatures will rise. Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of...
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
WLNS
Consumers Energy wants land for solar
Tom Izzo shows Audrey Dahlgren how to shoot a free …. Lansing School District holds press conference on …. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping …. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping...
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV
I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
abc57.com
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Craziest Laws
Sometimes being a law-abiding citizen can be hard if you're not aware of all the laws that apply in your area. Something that may seem within reason to do could cost you a hefty fine or jail time depending on where in Michigan you are. We're not talking about the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Highlights Upper Peninsula 2022 Safety Projects
This year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to increase safety on highways in the Upper Peninsula with projects that widened road shoulders, upgraded weather sensor stations, and made traffic signals smarter. MDOT safety projects are part of a larger Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) effort. Since 2010, MDOT has...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Ten U.P. Water Systems Get Fluoridation Quality Awards
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that 69 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on...
Comments / 0