Nebraska State

agupdate.com

Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis

Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
IOWA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Beef in short supply in 2023

With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
MISSOURI STATE
swineweb.com

CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure

Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. “This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “Packer...
CHICAGO, IL
agupdate.com

Corn sees divergence between cash, futures

The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
IOWA STATE
swineweb.com

China hog futures fall on weak consumption, heavy slaughter

The January contract was down 3.05% at 20,315 yuan ($2,908.71) per tonne by 10:15 a.m. (0215 GMT). Average national hog prices were 22.43 yuan per kilogram on Tuesday, according to Shanghai JC Intelligence (JCI) Co Ltd, and have declined 8% so far this month. The market had expected a sharp...
Agriculture Online

USDA: U.S. corn being priced out of export markets

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.257 billion bushels. This is above both the trade’s estimate of 1.241 billion bushels and USDA's November estimate of 1.182 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
FXDailyReport.com

Natural Gas Retests $6 on Third Straight US Supply Drawdown; Investors Bet on Arctic Air

Natural gas futures rose modestly on Thursday after the US government recorded a slightly smaller-than-expected withdrawal from domestic inventories. Natural gas prices have come under significant pressure this week, driven by a delay in Freeport LNG’s reopening and warmer-than-usual weather conditions for much of the US. Following its oversell, can the energy commodity retest $6?
AFP

US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release

The US Energy Department announced Friday a plan to add oil back to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after a historically large release undertaken by the Biden administration. A Biden official said in October that the administration planned to purchase oil to refill the reserve as soon as prices hit around $67-72 a barrel.
beefmagazine.com

Feeder cattle markets jump into December

Oklahoma feeder cattle auction prices jumped sharply the week after Thanksgiving. Calf prices, in particular, were $10-$15/cwt. higher and all classes were $6-$10 higher after Thanksgiving. Several factors contributed to the strength in feeder prices. Improving Feeder futures prices, a stronger fed cattle market and limited supplies of feeder cattle all combined to push prices higher.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MySanAntonio

U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021

U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
agupdate.com

Pork cutout values trend down for the season

Pork cutout values continue their seasonal decline. After reaching a peak price of $127.50 per hundredweight in July, prices fell to just over $90 last week, down 29% from its peak and the lowest weekly value since January. “Compared to a year ago the weekly pork cutout value has been...
rigzone.com

EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecasts for both 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on Tuesday. The EIA now sees the Brent spot price averaging $101.48 per barrel this year and $92.36 per barrel next year,...
ValueWalk

Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels

GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
swineweb.com

High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS

Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...

