agupdate.com
Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis
Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
swineweb.com
CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. “This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “Packer...
agupdate.com
Corn sees divergence between cash, futures
The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
swineweb.com
China hog futures fall on weak consumption, heavy slaughter
The January contract was down 3.05% at 20,315 yuan ($2,908.71) per tonne by 10:15 a.m. (0215 GMT). Average national hog prices were 22.43 yuan per kilogram on Tuesday, according to Shanghai JC Intelligence (JCI) Co Ltd, and have declined 8% so far this month. The market had expected a sharp...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Agriculture Online
USDA: U.S. corn being priced out of export markets
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.257 billion bushels. This is above both the trade’s estimate of 1.241 billion bushels and USDA's November estimate of 1.182 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
Natural Gas Retests $6 on Third Straight US Supply Drawdown; Investors Bet on Arctic Air
Natural gas futures rose modestly on Thursday after the US government recorded a slightly smaller-than-expected withdrawal from domestic inventories. Natural gas prices have come under significant pressure this week, driven by a delay in Freeport LNG’s reopening and warmer-than-usual weather conditions for much of the US. Following its oversell, can the energy commodity retest $6?
WSET
Record set for largest gas price drop in one day as prices continue downward trend
(WSET) — It's been a good week for millions of drivers across the country traveling for Thanksgiving. Although gas prices are higher than they ever have been around the holiday, prices are still falling below where they were just weeks ago, according to AAA. "As millions of Americans hit...
Recession fears have paralyzed Wall Street as 2023 stock market predictions turn unusually bearish
Wall Street has turned unusually bearish on the stock market as their 2023 predictions arrive. Ongoing fears of an imminent economic recession have paralyzed Wall Street strategists. For the first time in more than 20 years, Wall Street expects a flat year for stocks in 2023. A 10% annual return...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release
The US Energy Department announced Friday a plan to add oil back to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after a historically large release undertaken by the Biden administration. A Biden official said in October that the administration planned to purchase oil to refill the reserve as soon as prices hit around $67-72 a barrel.
beefmagazine.com
Feeder cattle markets jump into December
Oklahoma feeder cattle auction prices jumped sharply the week after Thanksgiving. Calf prices, in particular, were $10-$15/cwt. higher and all classes were $6-$10 higher after Thanksgiving. Several factors contributed to the strength in feeder prices. Improving Feeder futures prices, a stronger fed cattle market and limited supplies of feeder cattle all combined to push prices higher.
MySanAntonio
U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021
U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
agupdate.com
Pork cutout values trend down for the season
Pork cutout values continue their seasonal decline. After reaching a peak price of $127.50 per hundredweight in July, prices fell to just over $90 last week, down 29% from its peak and the lowest weekly value since January. “Compared to a year ago the weekly pork cutout value has been...
rigzone.com
EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecasts for both 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on Tuesday. The EIA now sees the Brent spot price averaging $101.48 per barrel this year and $92.36 per barrel next year,...
ValueWalk
Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
swineweb.com
High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS
Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...
