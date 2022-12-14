Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 9, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight from Blue Diamond, the almond cooperative. The industry has been hit by supply chain disruptions and lower producer prices. The outgoing leader of the cooperative has seen significant growth. Max details work by the cooperative to focus on value-added sales combined with improved marketing that pushed products beyond health food stores.
swineweb.com
News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets
New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
The government failed to help Black farmers. These women created a fund for them.
Rather than reach out to agencies and lenders, many Black farmers turn to neighbors - including the Black Farmer Fund - in times of need.
The Cannabis Industry Launches Its Latest Purchase Tool for Consumers: Scratch and Sniff
1965 was a watershed year in American culture. Malcolm X was assassinated, the first American troops landed in Vietnam, Bob Dylan released Like a Rolling Stone—and Gale Matson, a chemist toiling in 3M’s St. Paul, Minnesota labs, accidentally invented scratch and sniff. Within a couple of years, kids would be pressing their noses against the […]
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
3 Ways Consumers are Driving Change in Retail Logistics for 2023
Here's how retailers can embrace consumer cues on sustainability, transparency and customer service in 2023 and beyond.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
How Land O’Lakes convinced its farmers to embrace A.I.: ‘They’re entrepreneurs at heart’
Land O'Lakes CTO Teddy Bekele (center), and Wayfair CTO Fiona Tan speak with Fortune's Verne Kopytof about implementing A.I. at their companies. Beyond the technical challenges of incorporating artificial intelligence into their internal systems, companies face another quandary: how to get employees to buy into the changes that A.I. can bring.
consumergoods.com
CPG Demand Forecasting Resources and Research Hub
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face numerous challenges, from fragmented demand signals due to shifts in consumer behavior to data challenges — disorganized sources, varying formats, and questionable quality. In the face of these challenges, how can CPG companies go beyond traditional demand planning techniques?. In this collated set...
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
swineweb.com
New Report Shows Rural Veterinary Shortages Create Risks For U.S. Food System
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
takeitcool.com
Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 15% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global healthcare big data analytics market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like analytics type, component, delivery model, application, end use, and major regions.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
ffnews.com
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
beefmagazine.com
USDA moves forward with Cattle Contract Library
Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published for public inspection a final rule in the Federal Register to secure the contract information needed to populate a Cattle Contracts Library. The official publication of the final rule is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with full implementation of the rule planned for Jan. 6, 2023. The final rule will require packers that slaughtered an average of not less than five percent of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years to submit contractual information for the purchase of cattle.
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
