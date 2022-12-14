Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Ynez Boys Soccer Beats Bishop Diego
Santa Ynez scored two goals in each half and defeated Bishop Diego, 4-1, in a non-league boys soccer team on Saturday. Tristan Amezcua and Spencer Silverman scored in the first half off assists form Aiden Tapai. Tapia combined with Amezcua again on a corner kick for his third assist. Braiden...
San Marcos continues dominance in 2-0 Boys Soccer Victory Over Santa Barbara
A pair of goals off free kicks proved to be more than enough for the San Marcos High boys’ soccer team to beat its crosstown rival Santa Barbara 2-0 and remain unbeaten on the season. With the win, the Royals are now 5-0 in league play. Through those games...
San Marcos Routed by Powerhouse Bishop Montgomery
San Marcos ran up against Southern Section Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Montgomery in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and got routed 70-32 on Saturday in San Luis Obispo. Micah Jacobi scored nine points and Jack Wilson had seven to lead the Royals (3-7). “Proud of our...
Bishop Diego Comes Up Short Against Moorpark
Bishop Diego battled back from a 14-2 deficit at Moorpark and gave the Musketeers all they wanted before falling, 54-43, in a non-league boys basketball game on Saturday. “We got smacked in the mouth to start, but I love how we responded,” said Bishop coach James Coronado. “We kept battling all game for the second straight game (Friday’s loss to Capistrano Valley). I felt we were two to three plays away from beating a great team.
Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Falls to Pacifica, 3-2
Dos Pueblos conceded two goals in the last 17 minutes and suffered a 3-2 boys soccer defeat against Pacifica in an early-morning Channel League match on Saturday at Scott O’Leary Stadium. The Tritons tied the score at 2-2 in the 63rd minute on a deflected shot and tallied the...
Santa Barbara Puts It All Together, Rolls Past Dos Pueblos, 79-60
Good ball movement, tough defense, strong rebounding and balanced scoring were the ingredients the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team used to blow past Dos Pueblos, 79-60, in a Channel League basketball game on Friday night at J.R. Richards Gym. The Dons (5-7) put five players in double figures as...
Clutch Goals by Ava Stryker, Kate Meyer Lift San Marcos Water Polo Past Foothill, 11-10
Ava Stryker and Kate Meyer scored consecutive goals in the fourth period to help the San Marcos girls water polo team hold off Foothill for an 11-10 win in an intense battle of CIF-SS Division 1 top-five teams on Saturday morning at the Santa Barbara pool. Stryker, who led all...
San Marcos Holds Off Buena for 4th Straight Channel League Win
San Marcos got goals from seniors Luke Sheffey and sophomore Jose Ramirez, and the Royals boys soccer team held off Buena, 2-1, on Thursday to improve to 4-0 in the Channel League. Sheffey ripped a free kick over the Buena wall for a 1-0 lead in the first half. Ramirez...
Carpinteria Girls’ Defense Slows Down Santa Clara in 2-0 Loss
The Carpinteria girls managed to slow down the scoring machine of Santa Clara High School before falling to a 2-0 non-league shutout loss Friday. Santa Clara, now 4-0, averaged more than 12 goals a game in their first three wins, while giving up just one goal. The initial score came...
Bishop Diego Beaten by Capistrano Valley
Lui Fernandez scored 23 points for Bishop Diego in a 63-52 non-league boys basketball loss to Capistrano Valley on Friday night at the Brick House. Bishop played a strong first half and trailed 24-19 at the break. Capistrano Valley started the third quarter with a 9-0 run and never looked back.
Basketball: Short-Handed Laguna Blanca Boys Beat San Luis Obispo Classical
Carson Stewart led Laguna Blanca with 23 points and 15 rebounds in a 60-44 home win over San Luis Obispo Classical Thursday. “I’m glad he’s on our team!” Owls coach Phil Sherman said. Laguna Blanca was without two injured players, John Mayfield and Spencer Hlavaty, and then...
Carly Letendre’s Gutsy Last-Second 3-Point Shot in Overtime Rims Out, Dos Pueblos Loses to Cabrillo, 56-53
Dos Pueblos freshman Carly Letendre had a great look at a potentially game-tying, last-second 3-point shot in overtime — but it rimmed out, giving Cabrillo the 56-53 win Thursday. “It looked good, and we all thought it was going in, but it rimmed out,” said her coach, Manny Murillo....
Strong Team Effort Leads Laguna Blanca Girls Soccer to 2-0 Shutout over Coast Union
Laguna Blanca senior Emma Schubert assisted on goals by seniors Alexandra Siegel and Jacqueline Richardson to lead the Owls to a 2-0 win over Coast Union in Cambria Thursday. Senior Victoria Campbell-Goldman added the clean sheet for the shutout win. Senior center-back Jenna Johnson contributed strong defensive play in the back to keep Coast Union scoreless and leading vocally on the field.
San Marcos Basketball: Boys Lose to Royal; Girls Fall to St. Joseph
San Marcos’ Wyatt Miller scored 14 points and Micah Jacobi added 10 in a 59-46 loss Thursday to Royal of Simi Valley in a non-league boys basketball game. “A lot of credit to Royal tonight,” San Marcos coach James Kinzler said. “They had us on our heels from the start. Our guys battled and hung with them most of the night, but we struggled to find offensive rhythm and get defensive stops when we needed them.”
Margaret Ann Baker of Carpinteria, 1947-2022
Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on Dec. 7, 1947 in Long Beach, California, to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, California,...
Fred S. Nieves of Santa Barbara, 1928-2022
Fred S. Nieves, 94, of Santa Barbara passed away on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. Fred was born to Juan and Carmen Nieves on March 14, 1928 in Carpinteria. Fred lived his life with a smile on his face, a humble heart, and complete devotion and true love to his wife Virginia and his family.
Registration Open for Spring Semester Classes at SBCC
Class registration for Santa Barbara City College’s Spring 2023 semester is now open to everyone in the community. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 23. SBCC offers classes for credit for students looking to pursue an associate degree or certificate, including those needed to transfer to a four-year university. It also offers a variety of noncredit programs through its School of Extended Learning in areas including English as a Second Language, classes for older adults and career skills building.
Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course
Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members
From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
