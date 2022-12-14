Bishop Diego battled back from a 14-2 deficit at Moorpark and gave the Musketeers all they wanted before falling, 54-43, in a non-league boys basketball game on Saturday. “We got smacked in the mouth to start, but I love how we responded,” said Bishop coach James Coronado. “We kept battling all game for the second straight game (Friday’s loss to Capistrano Valley). I felt we were two to three plays away from beating a great team.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO