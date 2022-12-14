ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV

The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million

2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Outstanding Rooftop Bars In Sin City Vegas

Drinking in Las Vegas is almost a necessity no matter who you are. There are a 1,001 places to grab a drink but where are the cool places to drink that are worth the experience. It’s easy to grab a beer or a fruit daiquiri walking Las Vegas BLVD yet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All

Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

The different ways Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating in Times Square and on the Las Vegas Strip — people in towns across the country are also ringing in the new year in unique ways. Many of the local celebrations involve lowering – or dropping...
LAS VEGAS, NV

