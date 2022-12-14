Read full article on original website
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
This is the new Station casino expected to be built in the Ispirada area of Henderson
Henderson City Council approved the sale of 3.76 acres in the Inspirada area of the Valley where Station Casinos plans on building another casino hotel.
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
7 Outstanding Rooftop Bars In Sin City Vegas
Drinking in Las Vegas is almost a necessity no matter who you are. There are a 1,001 places to grab a drink but where are the cool places to drink that are worth the experience. It’s easy to grab a beer or a fruit daiquiri walking Las Vegas BLVD yet...
City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson, Nevada with an opening date of Monday, December 19th
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Henderson, NV - The shop is located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson's hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned...
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All
Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
Mega Vegas Casino Project Announced, Horseshoe Changes Over & Another Closed Casino Finally Returns!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the brand new Vegas casino that was announced this week. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
The different ways Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating in Times Square and on the Las Vegas Strip — people in towns across the country are also ringing in the new year in unique ways. Many of the local celebrations involve lowering – or dropping...
8 great dog parks in the Las Vegas valley for Fido to frolic
When it feels monotonous walking the four-legged family member around the neighborhood, just remember the Las Vegas valley is loaded with parks with separate areas for dogs.
