ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Gillian Sisley

'Bratty' 12-Year-Old Refuses to Share Room with 'Smelly' Grandma

Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?. Photo byPhoto by Eduardo Barrios on UnsplashonUnsplash. While the average person gets to go through life making conscious choices for themselves, there are certain things they won’t get any say in. One of the major ones is who they share DNA with.
Upworthy

Family ditches traditional Christmas cards for photos that represent the 'chaos of parenting'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 24, 2021. It has since been updated. One family from North Carolina has put their own hilarious spin on the tradition of sending out annual Christmas cards. Realizing how much of a challenge it is to successfully execute a beautiful, cozy and smiley photo when you have little children—let's be honest, it's pretty difficult even when only adults are involved—the Stanleys decided to capture the true essence of parenting in their Christmas cards. "The very first time we tried to take a 'traditional' Christmas card photo we had hilariously bad results," Jonathan Stanley told Bored Panda. "We were new parents with a one-year-old and everything went wrong – baby cried the whole time, it was windy, the lighting kept changing, you name it."
C. Heslop

Grandmother Charges Her Family Including The 3-Year-Old Grandkids For Holiday Dinner

Caroline Duddridge, 63, charges everyone for their Christmas dinner, including her grandkids. Another report on this practice was in 2019. It involved another grandmother named Hayley Garbutt. Garbutt, 52, charged $43 per person to help with ingredient costs for a decadent Christmas dinner. The meal would consist of many main dishes, homemade sides, cheeses, and drinks. Garbutt would put any leftover money towards gifts for loved ones. What prices does Duddridge charge?
Upworthy

Hairdresser's kindness helps dementia patient find happiness in the final moments of her life

We often take little things for granted in our everyday life. However, for some people, these little moments mean the whole world. A woman suffering from Dementia went for a haircut that proved to be the best last moments she had in her life. Her husband wrote a letter to their amazing hairdresser, thanking her for the incredible and sensitive way she treated her wife. The letter was posted by u/bella3774 on Reddit and it making everyone tear up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy