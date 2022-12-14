Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Shreds Crawford's Win Over Avanesyan: "He Ain't Trying To Fight Anybody"
Although they compete in two separate weight classes, that hasn't stopped both Jermell Charlo and Terence Crawford from fulminating in the public eye. Crawford, 35, has essentially placed a target on the back of the current undisputed titlist at 154 pounds and believes that at some point, the two will eventually square off in the center of the ring. While Charlo welcomes Crawford's challenge, the truculent star has noticed a pattern of sorts.
Boxing Scene
Mayer: I Think I Won Baumgardner Fight Quite Clearly By at Least Two Rounds
Mikaela Mayer will continue to do whatever possible to secure a rematch with division rival Alycia Baumgardner. Back in October, Baumgardner won a tough ten round split decision over Mayer to unify the WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO titles at the O2 Arena in London. Mayer believes he did more than...
Boxing Scene
Diego De La Hoya Scores Two Knockdowns, Claims Technical Decision Win Over Jose Santos Gonzalez
Diego De La Hoya had to settle for a lopsided points win on a night where he was well on his way to a knockout finish. An accidental clash of heads left journeyman Jose Santos Gonzalez with a gruesome cut over his right eye, prompting an immediate stoppage in their DAZN-aired co-feature. The foul forced the contest to go to the scorecards, where De La Hoya won on the scorecards of Jerry Cantu (80-70), Rudy Barragan (80-70) and David Soliven (80-70) to claim a technical unanimous decision Saturday evening at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia Says Anthony Joshua Needs To Train in The US, 'Get Out of Comfort Zone,' To Improve
Robert Garcia thinks Anthony Joshua could benefit from a change of scenery. The well-regarded trainer from Riverside, California, linked up with the former heavyweight titlist from London earlier this year ahead of the latter’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. Garcia, in tandem with Joshua’s longtime second Angel Fernandez, helped put together a strategy for Joshua to defeat the skilled southpaw from Ukraine. In the end, it was not enough, as Usyk would go on to win on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles.
Boxing Scene
Frank Martin-Michel Rivera: Stats & Stakes
This is a night where boxing fans can put their eyes where their mouths and social media fingers often travel. Fight fans who tire of watching hot prospects follow the pattern of beating retreads and faded former titlists while carefully positioning for the best suited available titlist don’t have to worry about that this weekend. This weekend, two hot talents are opting to test each other to get ahead in the race.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Ryder is Perfect Fight For Canelo Before a Bivol Rematch
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom views super middleweight contender John Ryder as the perfect fight to make - as the lead-in to a fall rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol, who picked up a big unanimous decision...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
Boxing Scene
Usyk's Trainer is Not Concerned Order To Fight Dubois, Expects Fury Fight
Sergey Lapin, who is part of the training team for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, does not expect a recent WBA order to derail a blockbuster fight with WBC world champion Tyson Fury. The fight is currently being targeted for the first quarter of 2023. Usyk, who holds the WBA,...
Boxing Scene
Cecilia Braekhus Ends 21-Month Layoff, Outpoints Marisa Portillo Over Six Rounds
Cecilia Braekhus entered the ring for her first non-title fight in more than fourteen years. The former undisputed welterweight champion ended the night with her first win since the pandemic, outpointing Argentina’s Marisa Joana Portillo over six rounds. All three judges scored the contest 60-54 in favor of Braekhus, who ended a 21-month ring hiatus with a fight that marked her junior middleweight debut in their DAZN opener Saturday evening at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.
Boxing Scene
Omar Juarez Hopes Win Over Austin Dulay Will Lead To Bigger Fights
Super lightweight, Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) from Brownsville, TX, is set to square off against Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) of Nashville, TN, this Saturday December 10 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The 10-round non-televised bout will be showcased on the undercard of Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin who headline on SHOWTIME in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
Prograis Expresses Concern for Lopez After Shaky Win Over Martin
Regis Prograis wasn’t about to kick Teofimo Lopez while he was down, despite all their recent vitriol. The junior welterweight titlist from New Orleans offered some concern about and encouragement to Lopez, the 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion, after the latter’s somewhat lackluster—some have said fortunate—win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia Contemplating Return Says Robert Garcia
The boldness of Mikey Garcia was once loudly applauded. Viewed as a pound-for-pound luminary in his prime, Garcia, after spending the entirety of his career competing in the lower weight classes, brazenly decided to try his hand at 147 pounds. Greeting him at the welterweight door, of course, was current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue: I Can Go as Far as Featherweight!
On Tuesday, Naoya Inoue became the ninth fighter to unify all four major titles in boxing's four-belt era. Inoue is now looking to become the only male fighter to accomplish the feat in two weight classes. "I believe I'm going to aim for it," Inoue said. "We'll need to develop...
Boxing Scene
Rivera: I Have Undefeated Guys On My Record; Martin Never Fought Somebody Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera respects Frank Martin’s boxing ability and his willingness to take a difficult fight against an unbeaten opponent at this stage of his career. The 24-year-old Rivera, who is three years younger than Martin, still feels he is better prepared for their 12-round WBA lightweight elimination match Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera beat an undefeated fighter two bouts ago, Joseph Adorno, and believes he has faced better competition overall than Indianapolis’ Martin, a southpaw who didn’t take up boxing until he was 18.
Boxing Scene
Roarke Knapp Drops, Decisions Dante Jardon at Emperors Palace
Roarke Knapp dropped former world junior lightweight title challenger Dante Jardon once en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory this past Saturday night at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93 for Knapp, who improved to 15-1, 11 knockouts. Knapp, a hard-hitting junior...
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall Rematch: Fight Won't Be In UK - But Yes, I Accept Her Challenge
Claressa Shields is prepared to run it back with Savannah Marshall, though with some say on who gets to host the sequel. England’s Marshall confirmed to Sky Sports that she has activated a rematch clause. The move was executed two months after their memorable October 15 undisputed middleweight championship clash won by Shields via unanimous decision at The O2 in London.
Boxing Scene
Raul Curiel Scores Second-Round Knockout Of Brad Solomon In DAZN Headliner
Raul Curiel landed the fastest win of his career in his most significant fight to date. A left uppercut caused Brad Solomon to turn away as he fell to the canvas, where he remained for the duration of their DAZN-aired main event. Referee Ray Corona reached the count of ten, providing Curiel with a knockout win at 0:44 of round two in their welterweight bout Saturday evening at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.
Boxing Scene
Christian Mbilli Pounds Vaughn Alexander To Secure Unanimous Decision
Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France - In his third appearance of the year, top rated super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KOs) continued to inch closer to a world title shot with a ten round unanimous decision over veteran Vaughn Alexander (17-7-1, 10 KOs). Alexander, the older brother...
