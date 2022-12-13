Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Guillermo del Toro puts unique spin on beloved children’s story in new stop-motion animated ‘Pinocchio’
Pinocchio is back, and this time, he’s hungry for some non-puppet sex. You know, no strings attached?. Jiminy Cricket, we’re kidding. It’s just Pinocchio. Ewan McGregor (as Cricket, voice): “I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t.”
thedigitalfix.com
Guillermo del Toro has disappointing Justice League Dark movie update
Guillermo del Toro has been riding high since winning Best Picture and Best Director for The Shape of Water. He has more creative freedom now, more than ever, to pursue his passion projects. These have included the noir Nightmare Alley, his Netflix series Cabinet of Curiosities, and now his stop-motion version of Pinocchio.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio’ Is Tempted by the Evil Count Volpe in New Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, an upcoming stop-motion animated film that reimagines the classic Italian tale by Carlo Collodi. The clip gives a taste of the voice acting of Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Cate Blanchett as Spazzatura, and Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ review: dark, twisted animated epic
During “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” on Netflix, Disney’s 1940 version of the old tale doesn’t pop into mind much. The House of Mouse film I kept thinking of was “Bambi.” The “Shape of Water” director, in his brilliant stop-motion animated movie co-directed by Mark Gustafson, harkens back to the good old days of tough-love family flicks with a lot of tears and huge emotional payoffs. movie review GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Running time: 117 minutes. Rated PG (dark thematic material, violence, peril, some rude humor and brief smoking.) On Netflix Dec. 9. At least Bambi’s poor mom wasn’t done in by a bomb in World...
Finn Wolfhard Raves Over Working With ‘Pinocchio’ Director Guillermo Del Toro: ‘It Was Incredible’ (Exclusive)
Finn Wolfhard steps into the world of director Guillermo del Toro as the voice of Candlewick in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s version of Pinocchio, which will be available on Netflix on December 9. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about his experience working alongside one of Hollywood’s best directors behind hits like The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak, and more.
The 10 Best Films of 2022
Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
thecinemaholic.com
Pinocchio Mid-Credit Scene, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is the story of an old man and a wooden puppet made by him that comes to life. Geppetto loses his son in the First World War, and years later, creates a puppet in his image. It is when this puppet becomes a living being that a new chapter of Geppetto’s life begins. To the audience, this story is narrated by a cricket called Sebastian. He turns out to be a very important part of Pinocchio’s journey, and it makes sense why he is the one telling it. However, a twist arrives after the film has ended and gives a whole new perspective to the story. Here’s what that mid-credit scene means. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Collider
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
Collider
'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno Opposite Ana de Armas
The cast for the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, continues to grow as Deadline reports that Catalina Sandino Moreno has joined the upcoming film in an undisclosed role. Despite the mystery surrounding her character, she will reportedly play a significant role in the movie alongside Ana de Armas (Blonde). With...
Time Out Global
A new Studio Ghibli movie is on the way – and it’s out next summer
Well, here’s an early Christmas present: Studio Ghibli has just popped a new movie under our cinematic trees. The film, with the working title How Do You Live?, is due to be released next summer, according to the official Ghibli Twitter feed. It’ll be in cinemas in Japan on July 14, 2023 and out worldwide after that.
Luca Guadagnino-Directed Adaptation Of ‘Queer’ With Daniel Craig In Works
Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead as his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing for the project. Queer follows Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs...
ComicBook
The Batman VFX Supervisor Reveals Secrets to Batmobile Chase
The Batman's VFX Supervisor revealed some of the secrets behind that Batmobile chase sequence. In a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, Weta FX's VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon explained that most of that stuff was done with practical means. A lot of photography and physical special effects went into Robert Pattinson chasing down Colin Farrrel's Penguin. The VFX head actually says that the fire the car drove through was real for most of the sequence until they had to employ computers for safety. Still, it shows an attention to detail that some comic book movie fans have been asking for in recent features. Check out what else Lemmon had to say in the comments right here.
Collider
'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake
What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.
Netflix pushes sound editing and design for ‘Bardo,’ latest film from Alejandro González Iñárritu [Exclusive Video]
“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is the latest project from Alejandro González Iñárritu, the four-time Academy Award winner who serves as a multi-hyphenate (director-co-writer-producer-editor-music) on the surreal new film that was released in select theaters on November 4 and hits Netflix in the United States on December 16. The Best Picture contender is described as an “epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio (Daniel Gimenez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles who is compelled to return to his native Mexico.” In an exclusive video...
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Polygon
Hellboy is getting a new video game, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd
Hellboy Web of Wyrd, a new roguelite action adventure game set in the universe of Mike Mignola’s supernatural comic series, was revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game’s first trailer, revealed during The Game Awards pre-show, features the eponymous red-skinned paranormal investigator facing off against a wolf-like demon in the ruins of what appears to be an abandoned chapel.
New movies this week: Watch Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale,' stream Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Brendan Fraser has a standout role in 'The Whale," and Guillermo del Toro takes on 'Pinocchio.'
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: Hidden Empire #2
Dreaming of a freer galaxy, LADY QI’RA and her organization, CRIMSON DAWN, have waged a secret war against the Empire. Qi’ra activated operatives across the galaxy to cause havoc and distract the Emperor while she sought a power capable of deposing the Sith Lord. Qi’ra learned the means...
‘Pulp Fiction’ Giveaway: Win a Copy of Quentin Tarantino’s Seminal Film on 4K Blu-ray
For the first time ever, Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” is being released on 4K Blu-ray, and we at TheWrap have a few copies to give away. All you have to do is sign up to enter our giveaway right here. The “Pulp Fiction” 4K Blu-ray...
