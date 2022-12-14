ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Devin Booker's 58-Point Night Against The Pelicans: "Book Going NUTSO Right Now!"

Devin Booker heard all the criticism coming the way of him and the Phoenix Suns and decided to have himself a night. The star guard erupted for 58 points to lead the Suns to a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in a thriller. Phoenix was down by as much as 24 points but roared back to get the win thanks to Booker.
PHOENIX, AZ
TMZ.com

LeBron James, Adele Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday At L.A. Hot Spot

Even though it was a school night, the stars still came out to celebrate Rich Paul's birthday on Thursday ... including his GF, Adele, and his BFF, LeBron James!!. The trio -- plus Tristan Thompson, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and others -- hit Olivetta in West Hollywood for the festivities ... despite everyone having a lot going on this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina winning World Cup title

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi led Argentina to its third world title, defeating France in a thrilling 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday. The classic match ended in a penalty shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the clinching penalty kick to secure the win for Argentina after a 3-3 draw. Messi scored...
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Timberwolves (12.18.2022)

The Chicago Bulls (11-17) make their only trip to Minnesota to meet the Timberwolves (14-15) in the first of two get-togethers. The teams will meet again on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) in the Windy City, closing the book on the annual series. The Bulls defeated the Timberwolves in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Preview: Wizards face Lakers in second leg of L.A. back-to-back

The Wizards (11-19) are heading into their third game of a six-game West Coast road trip. Today, they'll play LeBron James and the Lakers (12-16) in Los Angeles. Can they find a way to get back into the win column? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.18.2022

GAME NIGHT FROM MINNESOTA: Bulls (11-17, 4-10 on the road) at Minnesota (14-15, 7-7 at home). 6PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Minnesota: Edwards: 22 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Sacramento’s Mike Brown Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after Brown was assessed two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events

NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Horry Scale: Kyrie Irving beats Raptors from long range

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Keys to the Game: Magic 117, Celtics 109

Boston sliced a 19-point deficit down to seven, with possession of the ball, on multiple occasions during the final minute of Friday’s third quarter. It just couldn’t make the big bucket to truly make it a game. Jaylen Brown missed a fadeaway jumper with 49.1 seconds left in...
BOSTON, MA

