Lakers’ Massive Trade Plans For Bulls’ Zach LaVine Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on as the NBA trade deadline nears as it feels like it is just a matter of time until they make a deal. Currently 11-16 on the season, this team needs to bolster plenty of spots on the roster.
Kevin Garnett admits that he was so close to teaming up with Kobe Bryant but couldn’t get through his phone
It's crazy how one call that didn't go through might've hindered the chances of KG and Kobe teaming up together.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
lakeshowlife.com
Patrick Beverley’s reported team preference shows he was never a Lakers fit
The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley over the summer and that was the “big move” for the front office. To be fair, at the time, the trade seemed like a genius one. Talen Horton-Tucker was not who the Lakers thought he would be and at worst, Los Angeles got financial freedom after the 2022-23 season.
Further Updates Given On Anthony Davis' Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets early due to a right foot injury and he did not return.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Devin Booker's 58-Point Night Against The Pelicans: "Book Going NUTSO Right Now!"
Devin Booker heard all the criticism coming the way of him and the Phoenix Suns and decided to have himself a night. The star guard erupted for 58 points to lead the Suns to a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in a thriller. Phoenix was down by as much as 24 points but roared back to get the win thanks to Booker.
TMZ.com
LeBron James, Adele Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday At L.A. Hot Spot
Even though it was a school night, the stars still came out to celebrate Rich Paul's birthday on Thursday ... including his GF, Adele, and his BFF, LeBron James!!. The trio -- plus Tristan Thompson, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and others -- hit Olivetta in West Hollywood for the festivities ... despite everyone having a lot going on this week.
Yardbarker
Joakim Noah Crashes Tom Thibodeau's Press Conference To Ask Hilarious Question About His Wedding
Joakim Noah and Tom Thibodeau have a great relationship after being together on the Chicago Bulls for so many years. The center and head coach were ready to help Derrick Rose take the team to the promised land but we all know how things ended up for that incredible team.
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
NBA
LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina winning World Cup title
Superstar footballer Lionel Messi led Argentina to its third world title, defeating France in a thrilling 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday. The classic match ended in a penalty shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the clinching penalty kick to secure the win for Argentina after a 3-3 draw. Messi scored...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Timberwolves (12.18.2022)
The Chicago Bulls (11-17) make their only trip to Minnesota to meet the Timberwolves (14-15) in the first of two get-togethers. The teams will meet again on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) in the Windy City, closing the book on the annual series. The Bulls defeated the Timberwolves in...
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Lakers in second leg of L.A. back-to-back
The Wizards (11-19) are heading into their third game of a six-game West Coast road trip. Today, they'll play LeBron James and the Lakers (12-16) in Los Angeles. Can they find a way to get back into the win column? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los...
NBA
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.18.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM MINNESOTA: Bulls (11-17, 4-10 on the road) at Minnesota (14-15, 7-7 at home). 6PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Minnesota: Edwards: 22 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
NBA
Sacramento’s Mike Brown Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after Brown was assessed two...
Some NBA free agents reportedly scared off by issue with New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have struggled for years to land the top NBA free agents every summer. While they finally
NBA
NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events
NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
Lakers share injury status update on Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday shared an update on the status of Anthony Davis. Davis has been listed as out for the Lakers’ game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Davis is undergoing further evaluation of his right foot. Davis got hurt in the Lakers’ 126-108 win over...
NBA
Horry Scale: Kyrie Irving beats Raptors from long range
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Magic 117, Celtics 109
Boston sliced a 19-point deficit down to seven, with possession of the ball, on multiple occasions during the final minute of Friday’s third quarter. It just couldn’t make the big bucket to truly make it a game. Jaylen Brown missed a fadeaway jumper with 49.1 seconds left in...
