Effective: 2022-12-18 12:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory for Western Kittitas County, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches at 3000 feet and above, including Snoqualmie Pass with higher amounts along the crest and lower amounts elsewhere. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from 4 AM PST Tuesday through 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Portions of I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass will be impacted by snow.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO