Blue Angels to return in 2024

The United States Navy Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron, announced Tuesday they will return to Owensboro for the 2024 Air Show.

“We are thrilled to announce the Blue Angels are coming back again in 2024,” said Tim Ross, director of public events for the city. “It is a real testament to the city that we can attract two premiere U.S. military jet teams in back-to-back years, with the (United States Air Force) Thunderbirds headlining our show in September 2023 and the Navy Blue Angels headlining again in September 2024.”