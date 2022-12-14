AHSTW moves to 5-0 with win over Missouri Valley

(Avoca) AHSTW scored the first nine points of the game and led by double figures most of the night. The Vikings downed Missouri Valley 78-43.

Brayden Lund notched 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Ryan Wedemeyer got hot in the 2nd quarter and ended up with 15 points and four 3-pointers. Kyle Sternberg finished with 14 points. Eli Fouts found his range in the 4th quarter and led Missouri Valley with 12 points. Hayden Kocour scored 11.

Ten different Vikings scored in the win. 5-0 AHSTW will oppose Logan-Magnolia on Friday. Missouri Valley moves to 3-3 on the season and will face Griswold next.