ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Valley, IA

AHSTW moves to 5-0 with win over Missouri Valley

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSKki_0jhrryIR00

(Avoca) AHSTW scored the first nine points of the game and led by double figures most of the night. The Vikings downed Missouri Valley 78-43.

Brayden Lund notched 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Ryan Wedemeyer got hot in the 2nd quarter and ended up with 15 points and four 3-pointers. Kyle Sternberg finished with 14 points. Eli Fouts found his range in the 4th quarter and led Missouri Valley with 12 points. Hayden Kocour scored 11.

Ten different Vikings scored in the win. 5-0 AHSTW will oppose Logan-Magnolia on Friday. Missouri Valley moves to 3-3 on the season and will face Griswold next.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Michael Pelzer Obituary

Michael James Pelzer, the son of Eldon and Mary Pelzer, was born December 13, 1954, in Council Bluffs, IA. He died December 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Villisca, IA, at the age of 67 years, 11 months, and 30 days. Mike was an outstanding athlete at Griswold...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County purchases leftover rock from Wind Turbine project

(Audubon) The Audubon County Secondary Roads Department is taking advantage of an opportunity to get higher quality rock at a lower cost. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen explains the rock left over from the Wind Turbine project will be obtained by Audubon County. “We signed an agreement with the Randeris family to buy the roadway rock that was in the lay down yard out on their farm from the wind turbines. This is a very hard rock. We are playing less for that than we are paying for lower quality limestone rock hauled in from Fort Dodge.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

David Jeff Brown Obituary

David Jeff Brown, 64, of Fontanelle passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston, Iowa. Graveside Services: Will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dale Cemetery in Centerville, Iowa. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
FONTANELLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: One person injured in Single-Vehicle Accident

(Wiota) The driver of a Chevy pickup suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Wiota on Sunday morning. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:12 a.m. at 67777 Edgewood Road. The two occupants in the vehicle were deer hunting with a group and pulled over on the side of the road to observe some deer. The truck parked too close entered the ditch becoming wedged in the steep ravine. Atlantic and Anita fire extricated the occupants from the four-door Chevy pickup.
WIOTA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Tables Storage Shed Proposal

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board, at Wednesday’s meeting, tabled the Architect/Engineer contract of a new high school storage shed. The cost of building the shed would be between $89,000 and $196,000.00; the engineer’s proposed fee is $15,000.00. School Board member Jenny Williams moved to table the proposal pending...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Anita

(Anita) An Adair man escaped injury in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Anita. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:37 a.m. on Saturday on 770th Street north of Glendale Road. Quist stated Devin James was driving southbound on 770th Street when he lost control...
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy