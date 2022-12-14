ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State Board of Education to discuss later start times for high school students

By Julia Romero
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZ58a_0jhrrnpg00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Board of Education is expected to discuss the possibility of changing school start times for high schools across the valley.

Select schools across the Las Vegas Valley sent out an email to families across the district on Monday, Dec. 12, offering parents the opportunity to fill out a short survey to provide input on the matter.

The Nevada Department of Education will meet to discuss the possibility of requiring a later start time for high school students.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Department of Education at 2080 E. Flamingo Road in Room 114.

The public comment portion is expected to occur at the beginning of the meeting. The matter is only in the initial stages of discussion.

At the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, some schools in the Clark County School District received a change in start and dismissal times. At the time CCSD cited the change to a bus driver shortage and substitute drivers being delayed due to a lack of familiarity with the routes.

Some schools such as Mojave High School saw a dramatic shift in school start time which went from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. this school year.

Ragnar Lothbrok
4d ago

Sure, let them start later, finish earlier, take 2 hr lunches and 3 study halls a day. Vegas has about the worst schools in the country anyway.

