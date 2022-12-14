Read full article on original website
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona lands commitment from former Cal linebacker Orin Patu
If you can’t beat ‘em, pick them up from the transfer portal. Arizona has landed its second player from the NCAA transfer portal, as former Cal linebacker Orin Patu announced Saturday he was coming to Tucson for 2023 after four seasons with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when No. 20 Arizona women’s basketball takes on No. 18 Baylor
After the 2020-21 season, Baylor was looking for a new coach when Kim Mulkey went to LSU. The Bears set their eyes on Arizona’s Adia Barnes, who had just led her team to the national title game for the first time in program history. Arizona responded by giving Barnes her second raise within a few months, making her one of the few seven-figure coaches in women’s basketball.
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 18 Baylor Bears vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats
Who: No. 18 Baylor (8-2) vs. No. 20 Arizona (8-1) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) BAYLOR. G Ja’Mee Asberry (5-5 senior) G/F Aijha Blackwell (5-11 senior) G/F Darianna Littlepage-Buggs...
Aggies to Host Former Baylor Commit Taurean York
The Texas A&M Aggies are ready to beef up their defense for the 2023 cycle.
allsportstucson.com
Baja Arizona Notes: Samantha Wright breaks 100 career goals; Ironwood Ridge Football earns Officials Sportsmanship Award and 33rd Annual Mountain View Duals
SAHUARITA SENIOR SAMANTHA WRIGHT BREAKS 100 CAREER GOALS. Samantha Wright scored her 100th career goal against Pueblo on Thursday and she scored four goals at Sabino Friday night. Wright has 19 hat tricks in her career, 12 matches with four or goals and three with five goals. IRONWOOD RIDGE FOOTBALL...
allsportstucson.com
Steve Botkin eclipses 600 career coaching wins in Sahuaro’s 3-0 day at Goodyear tournament
Fitting on the day that 28-year coach Steve Botkin reached a significant milestone of an abundance of wins that his Sahuaro team goes 3-0 in the process in the Lady Wolves Court Classic at Goodyear Estrella Foothills High School. The Cougars’ first win Friday midday — a 59-15 triumph over...
thecomeback.com
Tennessee’s Rick Barnes gets real about Top 10 showdown
Sixth-ranked Tennessee has excelled on the hardwood so far this season. The Volunteers are 9-1 and have reeled off eight consecutive victories after a slip-up against Colorado on November 13. On Saturday,. travels to Tucson for a premier Top 10 matchup with Arizona. The Wildcats are 9-1 as well and...
College Station high school receives championship worthy send-off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Cougar football team received a send-off Friday the only way the purple and black know how to with the "Walk of Champions". "What a great community what a great experience for the kids," head football coach Stoney Pryor said. "It's great to have the students come out the families and the fans come out looking forward to a great game in Arlington and just so thrilled to be here and so excited for the players."
allsportstucson.com
Sahuarita 49ers’ 8U cheerleaders place high in national competition
The Sahuarita 49ers’ youth cheerleading team placed fifth in the nation in the recent national American Youth Cheer (AYC) dance, step and cheer competition in the 8-and-under age group at Kissimmee, Fla., last weekend. Pictured on top, left to right:. Arianna Paredes. Emmy Ortiz. Arlyss Duarte. Leilani Quintero. Eyleen...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Foundation President Shares Challenges With The Faculty Senate
Addressing challenges at the Texas A&M foundation was among the questions asked of foundation president Tyson Voekel during the December 12, 2022 meeting the A&M faculty senate. The first of four challenges Voekel mentioned was what he described as “interesting economic times”. He said the foundation’s endowment has lost $250...
TEP: Nearly 4,000 customers experiencing power outage near Ajo Way
Tucson Electric Power says nearly 4,000 customers are out of service due to a power outage near W. Ajo Way.
Real News Network
Rail workers oust union president who backed labor deal
This story originally appeared in More Perfect Union on Dec. 14, 2022. It is shared here with permission. In a stunning upset, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the 28,000-member union of railroad workers, has elected a new president. Eddie Hall, a local officer out of Division 28 in Tucson, Arizona, won against incumbent Dennis Pierce with 53% of the membership-wide vote. Hall will take office on Jan. 1, pending official certification of the results, and will lead the larger of the two unions that make up the Teamsters Rail Conference.
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
