Yadkin County, NC

Mount Airy News

Surry County divorces

– Camilline Grace Hall and Caleb Aaron Hall; granted on Dec. 1. – Jade Nicole Simmons and William Blake Haynes; granted on Dec. 1. – Cecil Gale Hicks and Denise Lynn Hicks; granted on Dec. 1. – Cassandra Lynn Bennett and Brandon W. Bennett; granted on Dec. 1. – Mildred...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Six honored with highest firefighter award

Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
WESTFIELD, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry in winter

Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Served Georgia Fugitive Warrant

45-year-old Kenneth Wayne Sparks of Statesville has been served with a felony warrant as a fugitive awaiting extradition to another state. Sparks has been in the Catawba County Detention Facility since July 19 on two counts of assault on a female. He’s wanted in Colquitt County, Georgia for failure to appear on charges of making terroristic threats and harassing communications. He was served with that warrant on Friday.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman

Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
REIDSVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in High Point, NC

Did you know that High Point is the only city in North Carolina that extends to four different counties?. Most parts of it, though, are in Guilford County, while some extend to Forsyth, Davidson, and Randolph counties. As of the 2020 census, the city had a population of 113,887 and...
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

129 new jobs coming to Randolph County

Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC

