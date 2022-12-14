Rumson-raised Patrick Brian George, of West Palm Beach, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13. He was 41. “Patrick was a loving son and brother with a great sense of humor. His appetite for adventure and love of the water was enthusiastically shared by his beloved dog, Brandy. Patrick was also a doting uncle to his three nephews and an adored friend by many.”

RUMSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO