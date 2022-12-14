ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii officials warn public of sharks following second attack in a week

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Officials on Hawaii's largest island have erected shark warning signs along the South Kohala coast after a second person was attacked in the state in less than a week.

Officials said the attack at Hawaii Island's Anaeho'omaly Bay is the second in under a week Photo courtesy of Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

The signs were distributed Tuesday around Hawaii Island's Anaeho'omaly Bay after a man in his 60s was bit by a 12-foot tiger shark while out for a morning swim along the coast, the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement .

The Hawaii Police Department identified the victim as a 68-year-old Waikoloa man. Authorities said his lower left torso was bit by the shark as he swam about 400 yards off shore at 8 a.m.

"The swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the shark released the swimmer," the department said in a statement .

The man is listed in stable condition and was to be transported to Oahu, which is on the same island as Honolulu, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred less than a week after a 60-year-old woman from Washington State disappeared Thursday after her husband and other witnesses reported that she had been attacked by a shark.

Officials said the presumed attack happened before noon Thursday while the woman and her husband were snorkeling about 50 yards off shore at Keawakapu Point in south Maui.

Authorities said the woman's husband had reported that he saw a shark while snorkeling but couldn't see his wife, whom he reported missing after returning to shore.

The man said the shark had made several passes while he was in the water.

A search was launched but was called off Friday. The woman has not been found.

The two attacks are the most recent shark encounters since Oct. 25 when a shark bit part of a snorkelers' swim fin.

According to state statistics , there have been eight incidents involving sharks in Hawaii this year.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 25

xxx xxx
4d ago

the authorities of Hawaii won't tell the tourist about the shark problem they have they will lose lots of dollars. just like in the movie Jaws where Chief Brody is trying to convince the mayor of the town there is a big shark out there the mayor does not want to hear about it and wants to open the beaches for the 4th of July this is what's going on in Hawaii.

Reply(3)
6
Your Big Daddy
4d ago

People don’t realize that sharks are getting bigger and meaner each year. It’s got to the point that sharks will follow large boats out of harbors and tear the boats up to get to people on board. There’s no way I’ll ever set foot in the ocean or on a boat in the future.

Reply(1)
4
default-avatar
jhakschiddt
4d ago

If the husband saw a shark pass by his wife 'several' times, why was he not aware of her disappearance? I smell a lie

Reply
3
UPI News

