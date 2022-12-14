John Wilcox of rural Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, 2022, at home. He was 57. John was a member of the Darlington Conservation Club’s coon hunting group for many years. He was also a member of the Geriatric Riding Club. He was baptized at the Garfield Christian Church. He farmed with his dad, did excavating, tree trimming and was a union laborer. He went to work at the Montgomery County Highway Department for about five years and then started his own excavating business.

