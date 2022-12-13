ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
ORLANDO, FL
Phantom Fireworks had no sprinkler system, officials say

The owner of a Phantom Fireworks in Brevard County and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue confirms to FOX 35 News that the store had no working sprinkler system on the day a vehicle crashed into the West Melbourne business. That crash ignited a large, destructive fire which left the driver of that vehicle dead.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
DeSantis signs bill to save drivers money on toll roads

Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month.
FLORIDA STATE

