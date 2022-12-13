Read full article on original website
Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
Phantom Fireworks had no sprinkler system, officials say
The owner of a Phantom Fireworks in Brevard County and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue confirms to FOX 35 News that the store had no working sprinkler system on the day a vehicle crashed into the West Melbourne business. That crash ignited a large, destructive fire which left the driver of that vehicle dead.
Body found confirmed to be missing 73-year-old Florida man who disappeared on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in a swampy pond in Kissimmee is 73-year-old Herman McClenton of Eustis. His body was retrieved from deputies on Dec. 1 around 1:10 p.m., nearly one mile from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee where McClenton was last seen going for a walk.
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
Woman dead after falling overboard on cruise ship returning to Florida, Coast Guard says
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A woman was found dead after falling overboard on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship that was returning to Port Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. "A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore Port Canaveral Thursday morning...
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando
The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
'Heartwarming to do something for others': Florida teen collects toys for children in hospital
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida teenager is spreading holiday cheer by bringing toys to children in the hospital. Teddy Pentz, from Lake County, will be bringing 240 toys to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Friday. As part of an organization the 14-year-old started, Teddy's Giant Heart Project, he and his mom collected the toys using social media.
Video shows 2 people ejected after tanker truck carrying cooking oil flips over on Florida road
Two people barely escaped after a tanker truck carrying cooking oil flipped over and crashed on a Florida road Thursday. The video, which was posted by Southwest Florida Highway Patrol, shows the truck flying down a road before flipping over and rolling nearly three times. Cooking oil appears to spew...
WATCH: Hungry bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida family's home
A man in Seminole County, Florida captured a large bear on video stealing his family's Chick-fil-A dinner delivery right off his front porch! (Credit: Paul Newman)
'Brutal rapist' lured Orlando victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offering her money if he could paint her. Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested on Thursday.
Overboard cruise ship passenger's body recovered off Florida coast, officials say
Passengers aboard the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship, that was returning to Florida Thursday morning, shared videos from their rooms showing the U.S. Coast Guard searching for a woman who reportedly fell overboard. Officials later confirmed the 36-year-old woman's body was found in the water approximately 18 miles offshore Port Canaveral.
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
DeSantis signs bill to save drivers money on toll roads
Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month.
Police: 9 shot during dispute among rival gangs in downtown Orlando
In July, nine people were shot after gunfire erupted following a fight in downtown Orlando. Police said the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute among rival gangs.
Convicted Florida rapist wanted for allegedly raping, mutilating woman in Orlando, deputies say
Florida deputies are searching for Bruce Whitehead, a registered sexual predator accused of violently attacking and raping a woman in Orlando over the weekend. The incident happened in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
Florida man accused of 'brutal rape' of woman in Orlando escorted to jail, video shows
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead into custody on Thursday after receiving a tip.
‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice
The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met. Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children. The crash also took the life of Alexandra Dulin, a popular social media influencer known as "Ali Spice."
