Illinois unemployment rate up slightly
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage point to 4.7 percent in November, based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In November, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment included Leisure and Hospitality and Professional and Business Services. The number of unemployed workers was down 6.7 percent over the same month one year ago.
Contested natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The pipeline carries natural gas to the St. Louis region, where Spire serves around 650,000 customers. But the Environmental Defense Fund sued in 2020, raising concerns that the pipeline was approved without adequate review. For the past year, the pipeline had been operating under a temporary certificate while FERC conducted a court-ordered review. The Environmental Defense Fund said that some landowners, ratepayers and stakeholders were shut out of the review. Spire called the process “thorough.”
Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois House committee is conducting hearings on a wide-ranging gun legislation that includes a ban on semi-automatic weapons. Researchers and community activists told lawmakers Thursday that having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed. But they said it must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives. Critics told the committee it would do little to curb violence and likely would be unconstitutional. The proposed law would ban semi-automatic weapons, restrict gun possession by those younger than 21 and toughen so-called “red flag” laws. It’s sponsored by Rep. Bob Morgan, who was at this summer’s mass shooting at a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago.
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
Bond set at $50K for father of July 4 shooting suspect
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge set bond at $50,000 for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago who faces charges himself for allegedly helping his son get a gun license. The judge set bond during an initial appearance Saturday by Robert Crimo Jr., who surrendered to police the day before. His lawyer indicated that Crimo would be able to pay the required bond amount. Crimo looked tired and somber as he appeared via a video link. Lake County Judge Jacquelyn Melius said she accepted an agreement between Crimo’s lawyer and prosecutors that bond be set at $50,000. Among the conditions of his release, the judge told him, was that he turn in any gun licenses, as well as any weapons at his home.
LaSalle Police investigating shooting on 6th Street
LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department is investigating gunshots fired on Thursday in LaSalle. Authorities say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of 6th Street for a report of gunshots fired just after 10 p.m. Officers found damage to a building and bullet shell casings in the roadway in front of the building. Police say they are actively investigating the shooting and ask if anyone has any information to contact the LaSalle Police Department.
