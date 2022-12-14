Read full article on original website
Central Banks Around the World Have Now Given the Markets a Clear Message — Tighter Policy Is Here to Stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook
The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
Binance's Native BNB Token Plunges to Lowest Since July as Concerns Mount About Withdrawals, FTX Ties
BNB, the coin created by crypto exchange Binance, dropped 6.5% in the past day and 15% over the last week. Binance is facing questions over its ability to handle potential clawback demands of $2.1 billion in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. Binance had been an early and major investor in FTX and...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
Cramer Warns Investors That Powell Won't Go Easy on Stocks: ‘The Fed Is Not Your Friend'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors shouldn’t expect the Federal Reserve to go easy on the economy because the market is suffering. “Investors have to learn that the Fed is not your friend, it’s not your pal — if anything, it’s your enemy," he said.
Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves
Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.
