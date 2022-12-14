ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook

The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
NBC Connecticut

Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January

Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
NBC Connecticut

Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves

Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.

