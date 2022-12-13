ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Warriors' Draymond Green has fan ejected for saying 'some threatening stuff to my life'

By Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks were leading by 23 points with just over five minutes left in the third quarter against Golden State when the game came to halt due to a verbal altercation between Warriors star Draymond Green and a fan. Green had the fan ejected by game officials after Curry made two free throws with 5:19 remaining.

"Some threatening stuff to my life," Green said after the game. "So, you know. I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but kind of just went back and told the official. And when I told the official what he said, he said 'oh he gotta get out of here.' And he gotta get out of here."

As for the fan's removal, Bucks chief communication officer Barry Baum said, "It's under the referee's discretion. We're investigating the situation and we're conferring with the NBA."

On Dec. 2, a Bucks fan was briefly removed from their seat after a verbal altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. The day before that in Dallas, Green got into a verbal altercation with a fan that resulted in a $25,000 fine for Green. The Mavericks fan later matched the fine with donations to charities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSArx_0jhrkcIs00
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green points out a fan in the stands to a referee during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

"It sucks that that was a part of any game or any arena in terms of fans crossing that line, leveraging proximity to the court and all that trying to say whatever and think they can get away with it," Warriors star Stephen Curry said. "A distraction in terms of how long it took to handle the situation. Draymond showed composure in terms of; everybody knows what's going on, making sure that guy got out of there.

"I've heard it's happened a couple times here in terms of fans saying wild stuff. I know it's happened around the league. You want there to be swift action around it. This is such a great game, such a great atmosphere no matter what arena you show up in, guys are showing up, giving everything they have to put on a show, provide that entertainment value.

"We know fans are paying their hard-earned money to come watch us play. There should be a respect factor just inherent in terms of you coming into these buildings and handling yourself appropriately."

Curry made his third free throw to pull the Warriors to 85-65. The Bucks went on to win, 128-111.

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was aware of some sort of conversation happening, but he said he did not hear specifics.

"I feel like it's not worth it – we have the power and we're in a position to just go to the referee and say that guy is bothering me, he's talking bad about me or whatever the case might be and they're immediately going to take action," Antetokounmpo said. "It doesn't matter if he said something or he didn't say something, they're going to take action and they're going to kind of remove the fan from that situation and the player from that situation.

"I think the way it's set up, it's good."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Warriors' Draymond Green has fan ejected for saying 'some threatening stuff to my life'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

714K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy