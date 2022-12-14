Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP
Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
dayton247now.com
NRF predicts holiday spending could increase, but retail profits will be lower than 2021
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending is going to be higher this year, but retail profits will be lower than in 2021 due to inflation. Shoppers told Dayton 24/7 Now's Clara Faith that Christmas shopping has been stressful, even with flashing deals. Hazel Morrigan, a...
I-TEAM: News Center 7 finds price consistencies but increases at area Dollar General stores
MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he is fixing Dollar General’s inconsistent pricing. Several Dollar General stores in the Miami Valley were caught for charging higher prices for items at the register than what they were priced as on the shelf. One month later, News...
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Supports Over 100 Law Enforcement Agencies in Creating, Upgrading Body Camera Programs
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs. A total of 112 law enforcement agencies will receive grant funding as part of the Ohio...
dayton247now.com
Dayton healthcare provider set to expand existing facility
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - With heightened need for access to healthcare and the associated growth for the region’s companies, industry expansion efforts continue. A healthcare provider operating 24 facilities in the immediate Dayton region, seeing over 300,000 patients annually, is hopping on the trend. Huber Heights...
WSYX ABC6
City vs. state: Bill blocks cities from putting a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning that would stop cities from creating their own laws restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products. Senate Republicans added a provision to an existing bill Tuesday that said decisions about the sale of tobacco is a state issue...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County is about to give $33.5M to the affordable housing 'fund of funds'
Hamilton County commissioners plan to spend $33.5 million as gap financing for affordable housing. The board is set to vote Thursday on a contract with the Cincinnati Development Fund, the same nonprofit lending group managing Cincinnati’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. "To focus on gap funding and moving projects forward...
State regulators freeze AES Ohio rates until new plan is developed
Wednesday members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to freeze rates temporarily for AES Ohio customers until the utility company can come up with a new plan. “Today the PUCO agreed with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others, over AES’s objection, that AES must honor its prior agreement to not charge consumers for another rate increase at this time. The PUCO’s denial of AES’s proposed rate increase serves justice and integrity in the state regulatory process for 527,000 Dayton-area consumers. That’s especially needed at this time of soaring energy prices and inflation,” a spokesperson for PUCO said in a release.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union raise over $34k in holiday raffle
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, December 15, the Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union announced that $17,327.50 will be presented to the Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. after a holiday 50/50 raffle. Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. build comfortable homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost. The...
dayton247now.com
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
them.us
The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections
The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
dayton247now.com
FLOC delivers second round of toys to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Volunteers from the nonprofit For Love of Children (FLOC) delivered hundreds of toys to the Montgomery County Children Services office on Wednesday, in the second round of their toy deliveries ahead of Christmas. Doug Mann, managing partner of the Dyer, Garofalo, Mann & Shultz law firm,...
Dayton residents can expect to see increase in water bill starting 2023
DAYTON — Dayton residents can expect to see an increase in their utility bills starting next year. At the city commission meeting Wednesday morning, commissioners heard a presentation from Michael Powell, director of the city’s water department. Powell said due to investments in infrastructure upgrades and other market...
dayton247now.com
6 Kettering Health facilities honored with Women's Choice Award
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Six Kettering Health facilities are being honored with The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™. The award identifies the nation's best hospitals based on relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. Additionally, the award aims to connect women to the best healthcare for themselves and their family.
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
dayton247now.com
26 dogs from Puerto Rico rescued by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton recently partnered with The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue, helping to address the severe overpopulation of dogs in Puerto Rico. 26 dogs arrived to the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport this past weekend, where Humane Society of Greater Dayton staff and...
First case in 20 years: Measles appear in Clark County
Measles is extremely contagious, the release states, but can often be prevented with vaccines. The release says a two-dose MMR vaccine can provide protection that is 97% effective.
Ohio measles outbreak up to 74 confirmed cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is now reporting 74 confirmed cases of measles in central Ohio as of Tuesday morning, a one case increase from Monday’s numbers. Of the 74 measles cases, all but five are in unvaccinated children. Four cases are in partially vaccinated children who have received one dose of the […]
