Dayton, OH

southarkansassun.com

Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP

Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Dayton healthcare provider set to expand existing facility

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - With heightened need for access to healthcare and the associated growth for the region’s companies, industry expansion efforts continue. A healthcare provider operating 24 facilities in the immediate Dayton region, seeing over 300,000 patients annually, is hopping on the trend. Huber Heights...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

State regulators freeze AES Ohio rates until new plan is developed

Wednesday members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to freeze rates temporarily for AES Ohio customers until the utility company can come up with a new plan. “Today the PUCO agreed with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others, over AES’s objection, that AES must honor its prior agreement to not charge consumers for another rate increase at this time. The PUCO’s denial of AES’s proposed rate increase serves justice and integrity in the state regulatory process for 527,000 Dayton-area consumers. That’s especially needed at this time of soaring energy prices and inflation,” a spokesperson for PUCO said in a release.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union raise over $34k in holiday raffle

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, December 15, the Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union announced that $17,327.50 will be presented to the Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. after a holiday 50/50 raffle. Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. build comfortable homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost. The...
DAYTON, OH
them.us

The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections

The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

6 Kettering Health facilities honored with Women's Choice Award

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Six Kettering Health facilities are being honored with The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™. The award identifies the nation's best hospitals based on relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. Additionally, the award aims to connect women to the best healthcare for themselves and their family.
KETTERING, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

26 dogs from Puerto Rico rescued by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton recently partnered with The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue, helping to address the severe overpopulation of dogs in Puerto Rico. 26 dogs arrived to the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport this past weekend, where Humane Society of Greater Dayton staff and...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio measles outbreak up to 74 confirmed cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is now reporting 74 confirmed cases of measles in central Ohio as of Tuesday morning, a one case increase from Monday’s numbers. Of the 74 measles cases, all but five are in unvaccinated children. Four cases are in partially vaccinated children who have received one dose of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

