What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 176
I have been to the state of Mississippi many times over the years; but I recently visited the city of Vicksburg for the first time — and as I was searching for a restaurant at which to dine, I came across this menu from Beechwood Restaurant & Lounge. What...
Jackson Free Press
Outlets, Tourism and the Walthall Hotel
Yates Construction, Spectrum Capital and the state of Mississippi officially broke ground last week on the state's most aggressive commercial outlet to date, The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, even though construction has been happening for months. On May 9, Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers and other elected officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the benefit of the press on the 325,000-square-foot project.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
vicksburgnews.com
Emmie Perkins represents state with grace, wins social impact award scholarship
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins took the stage Thursday night in the final round of the Miss America 2023 pageant and won a social impact award with a $10k scholarship. After winning a preliminary win in the Red Carpet phase, she spoke with VDN about the experience. After several rounds of...
Essence
Jackson Is Still Fighting For Clean Water
Reporter Zinhle Essamuah shines a spotlight on the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Miss. with a new documentary airing Friday on NBC News Now at 10:30 pm EST. A new documentary short airing tonight on NBC News NOW, “Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water,” brings the water crisis in Jackson, Miss. to the center stage.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Rekindling the Flame: Jackson State University students continue historic fight for the vote in Mississippi
At the edge of Jackson State University, a mere 100 yards from the closest school building, stands a sacred place in the annals of the civil rights movement in Mississippi. It was there that Dave Dennis, co-founder of the activist umbrella group Council of Federated Organizations (COFO), in 1963 established COFO’s Mississippi headquarters.
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
mississippifreepress.org
Advocates Push For Automated Criminal-Record Expungement in Mississippi
Over a decade ago ago, nine of Kimberly Harris’ acquaintances told the police she burglarized a neighbor’s house in Jackson, Miss. After her arrest, the police released her because “there was no evidence.” Her accusers later went to jail for “false accusation,” Harris, now 38 years old, told the Mississippi Free Press in late October. She was at a criminal record expungement clinic organized by the nonprofit Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and their partners at Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University.
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
These 2 Mississippi dishes named some of 2022’s most memorable in the country
Two dishes served up in two Mississippi restaurants made the list of Top 25 unforgettable dishes from New York Times food writers that crisscrossed the country in 2022 eating at some of the finest restaurants in the world. In the last 12 months, the writers and editors of the newspaper...
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WLBT
One dead, one arrested at shooting outside Hazlehurst pool hall
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another one has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting at a Hazlehurst pool hall. Joaquin Miller, 43, was shot and killed outside Tootsie’s Spot at 513 Monticello St., in Hazlehurst, Police Chief Derrick Cubit says. Another subject,...
Jackson Free Press
City to Bail Out Convention Center This Month, But Rejects Request for $790,000
Editor's note: After this story went to press, the Capital Convention Center Commission emailed the Jackson Free Press a copy of their rates. The story has been changed to reflect this. The fledgling Jackson Convention Center asked the Jackson City Council for bailout money this week and got it, but...
LIST: School closures on Wednesday, Dec. 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, December 14. The following school districts will be closed: The following school districts will have an early release: The following school districts will have a delayed start: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self
Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in […]
How you can watch out for holiday scams this year
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Don’t let your rush to finish that Christmas shopping distract you from watching out for scammers! Leaders with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Mississippi said one scam they see get bigger every year are “puppy” scams. This is when fake companies post pictures of cute animals on social media and […]
WLBT
Canton, Clinton, Jackson Public School Districts remain open Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While numerous schools have opted to close or delay start times on Wednesday, three school districts remain open. The Jackson, Clinton, and Canton Public School District campuses and offices will open at regularly scheduled times. Each district says it is monitoring the current weather conditions and...
WLBT
Diabetic foot care is key to amputation prevention, especially among African Americans
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to medical professionals, diabetes sufferers risk higher rates of amputation and traumatic surgeries, which could be avoided in many cases. Thursday, those diagnosed with the illness learned how simple life changes and foot care can extend their lives and prevent limb loss. “I want all...
