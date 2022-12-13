Read full article on original website
Kettering Police Department update recent string of mail theft, advise against mail drop
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - The Kettering Police Department (KPD) conducted a search warrant Thursday night as part of an ongoing investigation into a recent string of mail drop box thefts. During the search, hundreds of checks were recovered with sender locations varying from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton,...
1 in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police crews were dispatched to 852 St. Agnes Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, on a weapons complaint. However, once they arrived, the situation became more of a domestic violence dispute, according to DPD Major Brian Johns. "Once they got here it was more...
Dayton Police helping families in need with Angel Tree Program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Dayton Police Department are ready to bring the Christmas spirit to local families. Dayton Police Sgt. Danielle Cash started the Angel Tree Program in 2012, with the intention of helping people in the community who need the most support.
Severe penalties, emotional victim statements expected at Wagner sentencing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – George Wagner IV’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for early Monday morning, five and a half weeks after a jury of nine women and three men took less than eight hours to find him guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the 2016 Pike County massacre.
School districts finding solutions after several fights between students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- School districts are working to find solutions after several fights were reported at schools around the Miami Valley. On Tuesday, December 13, eight teenagers were arrested after a fight outside of a Paul Laurence Dunbar High School basketball game. Tempers sparked outside the Dunbar and Meadowdale...
Xenia Police searching for suspect after house was struck by gunfire
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Sunday, December 11, officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to the 400 block of Stelton Rd. after receiving a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found that the home at 466 Stelton Road had been shot at. The front of the home had been struck by three bullets.
Local police help community get into the holiday spirit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - With Christmas just over a week away, the FOP and Dayton Police are bringing Christmas to local families. Every child should experience the joy of Christmas, waking up with presents under the tree. That is where the Angel Tree program comes in. The Dayton Police Department...
Students, community gather for Fairborn High School students' candlelight vigil
FAIRBORN. Ohio (WKEF) -- Students and community members remembered a Fairborn High School student who passed away in a car crash Friday night off Trebein and Dayton-Xenia Road. You could feel the emotions at a candlelight vigil as people gathered to remember and celebrate her life. “It's more than just...
University of Dayton holds commencement ceremonies
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton conferred approximately 1,270 undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees during commencement exercises on Saturday. This includes students who graduated this past summer. The university regards its commencement exercises as among the most important ceremonial occasions of the academic year. The nearly two-hour ceremony...
Small plane lands safely at Dayton International Airport after reporting emergency
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A private plane landed without incident after reporting trouble to air traffic controllers at Dayton International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The plane had the pilot and a dog on board when the emergency was called in at about 5 p.m., according to Linda Hughes, spokesperson with Dayton International Airport.
Springboro residents host elaborate Christmas light show on Orville Court
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's the time of the year where people are going all out on their holiday decorations, but one Springboro neighborhood is taking it to the next level. Residents on Orville Court are working together for a neighborhood light show every night through the end of the...
1 killed after dump truck crash in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Trebein Road at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road at 11:53 a.m. on Friday morning. 36-year-old Robert Branham of New Carlisle was operating a 1996 Kenworth dump truck...
Vigil to be held for Fairborn High School student killed in vehicle crash
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at Fairborn High School for a student who lost her life in an accident Friday, according to a Fairborn School District spokesperson. Ohio State Highway Patrol says its investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on...
Springboro 5th grader collects gifts for Toys for Tots in honor of his birthday
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jackson Williams, a 5th grade student at Five Points Elementary in Springboro, has collected over 70 gifts to benefit Toys for Tots. Jackson's birthday is just four days before Christmas, but instead of asking for his own gifts, he asks the community to donate toys to his "Jackson's Birthday Toy Drive." He then donates those gifts to Toys for Tots, to make sure other children have a gift under their tree this Christmas.
Bryce Nixon leading the way for WSU women
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - With many new faces on the roster this year, one of them is leading by example for Wright State women's basketball. Bryce Nixon is in her fifth season playing college basketball. The Phoenix, Arizona native played at Arizona for two years, then joined Santa Clara for two years, and is now at Wright State, where she's quickly made an impact for the Raiders. Through 10 games, Nixon is the team's leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, and she also leads the Horizon League in three-point percentage. On Saturday, she posted a career-high 24 points against Southern Indiana.
Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Dayton National Cemetery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton National Cemetery joined more than 3,500 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 3,249 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there.
Oakwood's Neff makes impact in WSU's Saturday win
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - For Andy Neff's family, the association with Wright State athletics spans multiple generations. The Oakwood High School graduate's father and brother both played baseball for the Raiders, and Andy is now a fifth-year forward on the men's basketball team. While he's appeared in just three games...
Central State University $4.9M grants helps with agriculture research for students
WILDERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) – Big news for Central State University after receiving $4.9M million from the U.S Department of Agriculture. This funding is apart of $325M investment through partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Their partnership will expand the market and revenues streams for farmers, ranches, and commodities across agriculture and...
Raider men snap losing skid
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Playing their final home game of the 2022 calendar year Saturday, Wright State men's basketball entered the game determined to put a four-game losing skid behind them. The Raiders did just that Saturday at the Nutter Center, winning 111-59 against the University of Northwestern Ohio to...
Bitter cold weather likely later this week after a mild few days
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The beginning of the week looks decent with dry weather likely. It will be colder than average Monday with highs near freezing. Tuesday though Wednesday brings aa mix of clouds and sun each day. Temperatures expected to be in the near 40 each day. We are...
