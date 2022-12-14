Read full article on original website
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
NBC Sports
Warriors offer Wiggins injury update ahead of clash vs. 76ers
Andrew Wiggins' much-needed return to the court could come soon, the Warriors announced Thursday. The forward has missed Golden State's last five games with a right adductor strain and was re-evaluated Thursday in Philadelphia. Following the evaluation. Wiggins was cleared to participate in Warriors practices and shootarounds, though his return...
NBC Sports
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
NBC Sports
Robert Williams gets standing ovation on debut for Celtics, then shows why they missed him
Robert Williams is back with the Celtics. After missing the first 29 games of the season following a second knee surgery, Williams made his season debut for Boston Friday night against Orlando. He was greeted with a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd. Then Williams made a few plays...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
NBC Sports
With Flyers ranked 30th in goals, Tortorella benches his top scorer vs. Rangers
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers are scoring 2.39 goals per game, the third fewest in the NHL. They've scored two or fewer goals 18 times through 31 games. They have three wins over their last 19 games (3-11-5), a stretch in which they've scored just 2.16 goals per game.
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrew Benintendi lands five-year deal with new team
A key piece of the 2018 championship Boston Red Sox roster has found a new home in free agency. Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Benintendi spent the first five seasons of his MLB career...
NBC Sports
Wiseman shows improvements, will remain with Dubs on road
PHILADELPHIA -- While the Warriors held their collective breath Wednesday from Steph Curry's left shoulder injury in their loss to the Indianapolis Pacers, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman was back in El Segundo, Calif., playing his 10th G League game this season with Golden State's Santa Cruz affiliate. Wiseman scored 31 points in 34 minutes for the Sea Dubs, going 12-for-17 from the field.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined
PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
NBC Sports
Purdy’s NFL success no surprise to friend, NBA guard Haliburton
Four years ago, then-18-year-olds Brock Purdy and Tyrese Haliburton entered Iowa State together to play collegiate football and basketball for the Cyclones, respectively. Fast-forward to the present day, the now 22-year-olds are leading their teams in major ways at the professional level in the NFL with the 49ers and in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors lose first game without Steph
Day 1 of the Warriors without Stephen Curry was encouraging in numerous ways, with the exception of the most significant. They came up short on the scoreboard, taking a 118-106 loss to the 76ers on Friday night in Philadelphia. Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Jordan Poole’s 29...
NBC Sports
Steph saved slumping Draymond from being 'murdered' in Finals
If not for Steph Curry's monster 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the trash talking directed at Draymond Green only would have intensified. On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "Throwing Bones," Green discussed the hostile treatment he experienced from Celtics fans at...
NBC Sports
Brooks wants Klay matchup with Steph out for Grizz-Dubs showdown
The 2022 Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies were a contentious six games. And even though the series took place over seven months ago, the beef apparently still remains. When Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was asked about Steph Curry’s absence from the two teams’ upcoming Christmas Day...
NBC Sports
Flyers lose a forward who heads back home for personal reasons
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers lost a valuable bottom-six forward Saturday. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers and will head back to his home country for personal reasons. The Czech Republic native was claimed off of waivers Oct. 19 by the Flyers. During the summer, he signed a...
NBC Sports
Ullmark, Swayman unveil awesome Winter Classic mask and goalie pads
The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park is just a few weeks away. The NHL's premier outdoor event returns to New England for the third time on Jan. 2, 2023. Last month, both teams revealed their special jerseys that will be worn for...
NBC Sports
The 49ers have a dilemma over the final three weeks of the regular season
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real...
