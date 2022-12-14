ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Warriors offer Wiggins injury update ahead of clash vs. 76ers

Andrew Wiggins' much-needed return to the court could come soon, the Warriors announced Thursday. The forward has missed Golden State's last five games with a right adductor strain and was re-evaluated Thursday in Philadelphia. Following the evaluation. Wiggins was cleared to participate in Warriors practices and shootarounds, though his return...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws

The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs

Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Andrew Benintendi lands five-year deal with new team

A key piece of the 2018 championship Boston Red Sox roster has found a new home in free agency. Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Benintendi spent the first five seasons of his MLB career...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wiseman shows improvements, will remain with Dubs on road

PHILADELPHIA -- While the Warriors held their collective breath Wednesday from Steph Curry's left shoulder injury in their loss to the Indianapolis Pacers, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman was back in El Segundo, Calif., playing his 10th G League game this season with Golden State's Santa Cruz affiliate. Wiseman scored 31 points in 34 minutes for the Sea Dubs, going 12-for-17 from the field.
NBC Sports

Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined

PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy’s NFL success no surprise to friend, NBA guard Haliburton

Four years ago, then-18-year-olds Brock Purdy and Tyrese Haliburton entered Iowa State together to play collegiate football and basketball for the Cyclones, respectively. Fast-forward to the present day, the now 22-year-olds are leading their teams in major ways at the professional level in the NFL with the 49ers and in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
AMES, IA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors lose first game without Steph

Day 1 of the Warriors without Stephen Curry was encouraging in numerous ways, with the exception of the most significant. They came up short on the scoreboard, taking a 118-106 loss to the 76ers on Friday night in Philadelphia. Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Jordan Poole’s 29...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steph saved slumping Draymond from being 'murdered' in Finals

If not for Steph Curry's monster 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the trash talking directed at Draymond Green only would have intensified. On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "Throwing Bones," Green discussed the hostile treatment he experienced from Celtics fans at...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brooks wants Klay matchup with Steph out for Grizz-Dubs showdown

The 2022 Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies were a contentious six games. And even though the series took place over seven months ago, the beef apparently still remains. When Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was asked about Steph Curry’s absence from the two teams’ upcoming Christmas Day...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Flyers lose a forward who heads back home for personal reasons

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers lost a valuable bottom-six forward Saturday. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers and will head back to his home country for personal reasons. The Czech Republic native was claimed off of waivers Oct. 19 by the Flyers. During the summer, he signed a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ullmark, Swayman unveil awesome Winter Classic mask and goalie pads

The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park is just a few weeks away. The NHL's premier outdoor event returns to New England for the third time on Jan. 2, 2023. Last month, both teams revealed their special jerseys that will be worn for...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy