Glen Cove Community Votes On Bond Referendum: GCCSD wants to invest in district-wide safety, high school improvements

Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
Herald Community Newspapers
Town board approves long-awaited Baldwin development
Baldwin residents have waited for almost a decade to see the Downtown Revitalization Initiative come to fruition in the form of new development, and last week they received welcome news. The Hempstead town board gave its approval Dec. 7 to Breslin Realty’s The Grand At Baldwin — a four-story, 215-unit,...
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Glen Cove High School Students Collaborate With BID To Bring Art Downtown
Every year, the police booth on Bridge Street in downtown Glen Cove receives a holiday makeover from the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District. This year, however, the seasonal change includes original artwork from students in Glen Cove High School’s Art Club. On Nov. 23, the students spent the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach to offer contracts to four senior managers
The Long Beach City Council has voted, 3-1, to offer contracts of up to three years to four senior administrators, a deal that has historically been reserved only for the city manager. Councilman John Bendo voted against the proposal, saying it could “burden” future councils with administrators they did not...
Herald Community Newspapers
City of Glen Cove worker alleges workplace violence by supervisor
Ralph Comitino, a civil servant for the Department of Public Works, addressed the Glen Cove City Council on Tuesday about an alleged assault he experienced on Oct 6. Comitino claims that Lou Saulino, director of the city’s DPW, jumped across a conference table in City Hall and tried to hit him.
Huntington Station Group to Provide 600 Kids With Christmas Presents
More than 600 children will receive Christmas presents this weekend at the Friends of Huntington Station Latin Quarter holiday celebration. Xavier and Laura Palacios, who have been running the event for 13 years, said it has grown from about 40 children in its first year. Read More ...
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office to Hold Graduation Ceremony for 52 New Correction Officers
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a graduation ceremony for 52 new Correction Officers at the Van Nostrand Theatre on the campus of Suffolk County Community College. The Correction Officers spent the last 13 weeks in a rigorous training...
New Update: Hudson Valley Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
This story has been updated.A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller …
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
Herald Community Newspapers
Atlantic Beach Bridge sees its first raise in tolls since 2007
If you’re a motorist who relies on the Atlantic Beach Bridge to get to work and come home, you need $2 each way. However, that will change, as the Nassau County Bridge Authority will be rolling out toll increases on Jan. 1 — the first since 2007. “The...
Expect Delays: Overnight Closure Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County
Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays Wednesday night, Dec. 14. All eastbound lanes of I-495 will be closed in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay between Willis Avenue and State Routes 106/107 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to transportation officials. The closures...
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
Hempstead residents say redistricting process is dividing minority populations
The group rallied outside but then moved inside Town Hall for a public comment hearing in front of the Temporary Redistricting Commission. In addition to asking for a transparent process, they demanded two more districts where minority groups hold most of the district's population.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
A Holiday-Packed Day In Downtown Glen Cove
The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District held a holiday celebration on Dec. 3, kicking off when Santa Claus arrived at Village Square by horse and carriage. Santa made himself cozy in his den in Village Square, posing for free photos for families to take home. Families were able to join many different activities.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature
Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
Garden City, Farmingdale win big at Nassau Football Awards
Nassau County honored it's best players and coaches at the annual postseason awards banquet.
osoblanco.org
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
talkofthesound.com
NOT KOOL: County Legislators livid after last minute veto by Westchester County CE
WHITE PLAINS, NY (December 12, 2022) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has issued a rare veto of the Westchester County Board of Legislators flavored tobacco ban bill with about 15 minutes to spare and without advance word to Legislators citing “cultural objections”. “Given my concerns and...
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
