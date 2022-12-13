ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Glen Cove Community Votes On Bond Referendum: GCCSD wants to invest in district-wide safety, high school improvements

By Jennifer Corr
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Town board approves long-awaited Baldwin development

Baldwin residents have waited for almost a decade to see the Downtown Revitalization Initiative come to fruition in the form of new development, and last week they received welcome news. The Hempstead town board gave its approval Dec. 7 to Breslin Realty’s The Grand At Baldwin — a four-story, 215-unit,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Glen Cove High School Students Collaborate With BID To Bring Art Downtown

Every year, the police booth on Bridge Street in downtown Glen Cove receives a holiday makeover from the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District. This year, however, the seasonal change includes original artwork from students in Glen Cove High School’s Art Club. On Nov. 23, the students spent the...
GLEN COVE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach to offer contracts to four senior managers

The Long Beach City Council has voted, 3-1, to offer contracts of up to three years to four senior administrators, a deal that has historically been reserved only for the city manager. Councilman John Bendo voted against the proposal, saying it could “burden” future councils with administrators they did not...
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

City of Glen Cove worker alleges workplace violence by supervisor

Ralph Comitino, a civil servant for the Department of Public Works, addressed the Glen Cove City Council on Tuesday about an alleged assault he experienced on Oct 6. Comitino claims that Lou Saulino, director of the city’s DPW, jumped across a conference table in City Hall and tried to hit him.
GLEN COVE, NY
HuntingtonNow

State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

A Holiday-Packed Day In Downtown Glen Cove

The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District held a holiday celebration on Dec. 3, kicking off when Santa Claus arrived at Village Square by horse and carriage. Santa made himself cozy in his den in Village Square, posing for free photos for families to take home. Families were able to join many different activities.
GLEN COVE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature

Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
osoblanco.org

Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student

Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
MEDFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy