Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Wild Ja Morant ejection in Grizzlies vs. Thunder sparks outrage, calls for referee to be punished
Ja Morant’s shocking ejection for talking to a fan sparked outrage around NBA Twitter, with several fans demanding the league to suspend, fine or fire the referee who made the call. For those who missed it, Morant was handed his second technical foul late in the second quarter of...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained
Ja Morant’s controversial ejection in the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday sparked outrage all over NBA Twitter. After all, why was the superstar guard slapped with a technical foul for talking to a fan? Apparently, however, Morant’s exchange with the fan was not what earned him […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Ja Morant reacts to NBA’s explanation for ridiculous ejection
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have quietly risen to the top of the crowded Western Conference standings this season. Despite that, their 115-109 loss on Saturday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder saw them miss out on a solid opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack in the West.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave
More often than not, things that could go wrong will go wrong. It’s called Murphy’s Law for a reason. But there are just some nights when everything falls into place. This is one such night for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s not too often that any NBA team loses by 41 points. And […] The post 41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update
After exiting their last game with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis will be out for a month, per Shams Charania. The star big man left their game against the Washington Wizards after landing awkwardly on his foot. Now, LA will be without their superstar big man for a significant […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Atlanta Hawks made multiple trade splashes in the offseason, sending out a boatload of assets to pair Dejounte Murray with Trae Young while also shipping Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings to save money. The decisions haven’t really worked out so far, with the Hawks stumbling to a 15-15 record. Will Atlanta look to make more big moves to fix the ongoing issues? Let’s look at some early Hawks predictions ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson notches epic Shaquille O’Neal feat
Zion Williamson is a monster for the New Orleans Hornets. The star forward has been lighting it up in his first healthy season in the NBA. All the hype surrounding him has been fully validated. There’s no better example of that than his performance on Saturday, when he notched a feat that no one, save […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson notches epic Shaquille O’Neal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history
Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Charlotte Hornets will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Hornets lost 125-106 at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Lamelo Ball led the...
Anthony Davis’ final status for Lakers vs. Wizards amid concerning foot injury
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has now been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards after sustaining a foot injury on Friday. Davis wasn’t able to finish their showdown with the Denver Nuggets after he was forced to exit in the first half due to the foot issue. He was eventually ruled […] The post Anthony Davis’ final status for Lakers vs. Wizards amid concerning foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Golden State Warriors will travel “North of the Border” as they face off with the Toronto Raptors in a Sunday afternoon matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Raptors prediction and pick. The Warriors lost 118-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday....
Devin Booker drops truth bomb on Suns’ 24-point comeback vs. Pelicans
Devin Booker is the biggest reason why the Phoenix Suns were able to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, but he emphasized he shouldn’t be given the credit alone. The Suns erased a massive 24-point deficit in the third quarter to turn things around and win 118-114, and as Booker said, he couldn’t have […] The post Devin Booker drops truth bomb on Suns’ 24-point comeback vs. Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Washington Wizards continue their two-day Southern California swing as they meet the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Lakers prediction and pick. The Wizards lost 102-93 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Unfortunately, they still did not...
