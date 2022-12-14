ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained

Ja Morant’s controversial ejection in the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday sparked outrage all over NBA Twitter. After all, why was the superstar guard slapped with a technical foul for talking to a fan? Apparently, however, Morant’s exchange with the fan was not what earned him […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reacts to NBA’s explanation for ridiculous ejection

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have quietly risen to the top of the crowded Western Conference standings this season. Despite that, their 115-109 loss on Saturday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder saw them miss out on a solid opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack in the West.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave

More often than not, things that could go wrong will go wrong. It’s called Murphy’s Law for a reason. But there are just some nights when everything falls into place. This is one such night for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s not too often that any NBA team loses by 41 points. And […] The post 41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update

After exiting their last game with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis will be out for a month, per Shams Charania. The star big man left their game against the Washington Wizards after landing awkwardly on his foot. Now, LA will be without their superstar big man for a significant […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Hawks way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Atlanta Hawks made multiple trade splashes in the offseason, sending out a boatload of assets to pair Dejounte Murray with Trae Young while also shipping Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings to save money. The decisions haven’t really worked out so far, with the Hawks stumbling to a 15-15 record. Will Atlanta look to make more big moves to fix the ongoing issues? Let’s look at some early Hawks predictions ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson notches epic Shaquille O’Neal feat

Zion Williamson is a monster for the New Orleans Hornets. The star forward has been lighting it up in his first healthy season in the NBA. All the hype surrounding him has been fully validated. There’s no better example of that than his performance on Saturday, when he notched a feat that no one, save […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson notches epic Shaquille O’Neal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history

Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis’ final status for Lakers vs. Wizards amid concerning foot injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has now been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards after sustaining a foot injury on Friday. Davis wasn’t able to finish their showdown with the Denver Nuggets after he was forced to exit in the first half due to the foot issue. He was eventually ruled […] The post Anthony Davis’ final status for Lakers vs. Wizards amid concerning foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker drops truth bomb on Suns’ 24-point comeback vs. Pelicans

Devin Booker is the biggest reason why the Phoenix Suns were able to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, but he emphasized he shouldn’t be given the credit alone. The Suns erased a massive 24-point deficit in the third quarter to turn things around and win 118-114, and as Booker said, he couldn’t have […] The post Devin Booker drops truth bomb on Suns’ 24-point comeback vs. Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

