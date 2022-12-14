Just over a year ago, then-No. 16 Alabama shocked the college basketball world by knocking off third-ranked Gonzaga in Seattle. However, this time around, it seemed the roles were reversed as the No. 15 Zags (9-3) upset the No. 4 Crimson Tide (9-2) 100-90 on Saturday in the C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO