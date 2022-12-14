ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Gonzaga gets revenge in upset win over Alabama: 3 takeaways

Just over a year ago, then-No. 16 Alabama shocked the college basketball world by knocking off third-ranked Gonzaga in Seattle. However, this time around, it seemed the roles were reversed as the No. 15 Zags (9-3) upset the No. 4 Crimson Tide (9-2) 100-90 on Saturday in the C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball vs Norfolk State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Alabama women's basketball is winding down its nonconference schedule and is currently in the middle of a five-game homestand. The Crimson Tide (8-2) will spend its Sunday afternoon taking on the Norfolks State Spartans who come in with a 9-2...
Alabama Finds its Groove Offensively in Win over Little Rock

Even in the midst of a winning streak, the Alabama women's basketball team still found it hard to score and shoot consistently, until the offense came alive in the win over Little Rock on Thursday night. The Crimson Tide's leading scorer was freshman Karly Weathers, who had 17 points along...
