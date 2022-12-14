Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
Staples at Lawrence Shopping Center to become family entertainment center
Urban Air, a family entertainment center, has signed a lease to take over the Staples office supply store space at the Lawrence Shopping Center, according to shopping center owner JJ Operating Inc. The Staples office supply store is vacating its 36,666-square-foot space Jan. 6, 2023. The store, which posted a...
Trenton man charged with robbing Dunkin Donuts in Lawrence Township
A 22-year-old Trenton man is facing multiple charges, including weapons offenses, after he allegedly robbed the Dunkin Donuts store on Princeton Avenue, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The man has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a...
Nonprofit Hope Loves Company continues to provide relief for families impacted by ALS
ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) causes the loss of muscle and body function as the disease progressively breaks down an individual’s nervous system. People with the disease, which does not have a cure, lose their ability to walk and talk as time goes on. Nonprofit Hope Loves Company (HLC), based...
Lawrence Township Police Department seeks renewal of accreditation
Residents who want to weigh in on the Lawrence Township Police Department, which is seeking renewal of its accreditation by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, may do so through a short telephone call to the assessment team Dec. 16. The Lawrence Township Police Department gained its...
Public hearing for assisted living facility at the William Gulick House will continue in January
The hearing for the proposed assisted living facility at the historic William Gulick House property will return to the Lawrence Township Zoning Board of Adjustment after the new year. The Zoning Board of Adjustment spent three hours listening to Care One at Lawrence LLC’s consultants lay the groundwork for the...
Mercer County Veteran Services offering holiday meal packages for veterans
Mercer County Veteran Services, led by Division Chief Medina Wilson, supports veterans throughout the year in a variety of ways, as exemplified by recent events from a Veterans Day Ceremony and a recent Pearl Harbor Remembrance, according to Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes. On Dec. 4, Hughes joined Veteran...
From male to female: A journey to self-acceptance
For Briann Dixon, it has been a long journey to self-acceptance as transgender. Dixon, who lives in Lawrence Township with her family, said she felt that there had always been some uncertainty about who she is and how she fit into the world around her. “I felt it was not...
Connie Mercer takes her 30 years of ‘boots-on-the-ground knowledge’ to the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness
Connie Mercer spent 30 years working to end homelessness and to help families get back on their feet as the founder and executive director of the Lawrence Township-based HomeFront. Now, Mercer is turning her attention to the same issues – but on a statewide basis, as the newly appointed executive...
Lawrence Hopewell Trail Corp. names first executive director
The Lawrence Hopewell Trail Corporation, which created a 22-mile-long pedestrian and bicycle path linking Lawrence and Hopewell townships, has named its first executive director and also elected a new chairman and vice chairman. Lisa Serieyssol was appointed to become the nonprofit group’s first executive director, and will assume her new...
Murphy announces $25 million in funding for restoration of Revolutionary War sites across New Jersey
Four Revolutionary War sites in Mercer County will receive federal funding through the state’s budget for restoration and preservation efforts in preparation for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. Gov. Phil Murphy joined by legislative, state, county and municipal officials at Washington Crossing State Park in Hopewell...
New traffic light at Route 206 and East Long Drive/West Long Drive fully operational
The new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 206, West Long Drive and East Long Drive was activated earlier this month. The traffic signal was installed several weeks ago and began test-blinking yellow on Route 206 and red on West Long Drive and East Long Drive. It is now fully operational – red, yellow and green.
Mercer County’s new mobile unit set to arrive soon to aid in the combat of opioid overdoses
Opioid related overdoses continue to impact communities across the country. In Mercer County, a new mobile unit will be utilized to help combat against the opioid crisis. “The mobile unit initially is focusing on the hardest hit neighborhoods, based on where overdoses have occurred in the last few years,” Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes said.
Womanspace’s signature Communities of Light culminates Dec. 5
Communities of Light, which is Womanspace’s signature fundraising event, will culminate at dusk Dec. 5 when households throughout Mercer County place luminaries along their driveways and sidewalks. Luminaries are candles placed in sand-filled bags, whose purpose is to shed light on the issues of domestic violence, sexual assault and...
Mercer County students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named a number of Mercer County students to its 2023 Scholars class. Sumuk Anand, Rachel Guhathakurta, Suhani Gupta, Nick Hagedorn, Sruthi Potluri, Vinesha Shaik, Shriya Sudhakar, Sarah Usman, and Grace Xia are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
Mercer County Prosecutor: ‘Miscommunication’ cause of voting machine failure on Election Day
The widespread voting machine breakdowns in Mercer County on Election Day was caused by a “miscommunication” between Dominion Voting Systems and the company that printed the ballots, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Onofri launched an investigation into the failure of the voting machines at the request...
Incumbent school board members in Lawrence earn enough votes to remain on board
Incumbent school board members Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos have earned enough votes in the November school board election to keep their seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education. King was the top vote-getter with 5,495 votes, followed by Santos with 5,404 votes. Evans received...
HomeFront panel to discuss what poverty, homelessness looks like in 2022
What do poverty and homelessness look like in 2022? What can be done to help the working poor and the homeless?. HomeFront is holding a panel discussion Dec. 1 to answer those questions and to explain how it helps families break out of the cycle of poverty. It will be held at Labyrinth Books at 122 Nassau St. in Princeton at 6 p.m.
Lawrence Ledger
Lawrence Township, NJ
272
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Lawrence and Mercer County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/lawrence-ledger/
Comments / 0