Lawrence Township, NJ

Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Connie Mercer takes her 30 years of ‘boots-on-the-ground knowledge’ to the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness

Connie Mercer spent 30 years working to end homelessness and to help families get back on their feet as the founder and executive director of the Lawrence Township-based HomeFront. Now, Mercer is turning her attention to the same issues – but on a statewide basis, as the newly appointed executive...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Murphy announces $25 million in funding for restoration of Revolutionary War sites across New Jersey

Four Revolutionary War sites in Mercer County will receive federal funding through the state’s budget for restoration and preservation efforts in preparation for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. Gov. Phil Murphy joined by legislative, state, county and municipal officials at Washington Crossing State Park in Hopewell...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Mercer County’s new mobile unit set to arrive soon to aid in the combat of opioid overdoses

Opioid related overdoses continue to impact communities across the country. In Mercer County, a new mobile unit will be utilized to help combat against the opioid crisis. “The mobile unit initially is focusing on the hardest hit neighborhoods, based on where overdoses have occurred in the last few years,” Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Township, NJ
Local news for Lawrence and Mercer County, NJ.

